Channel 12

7 a.m.: Marjohn’s Musings, Ep. 71

8 a.m.: Democracy Now! — LIVE

9 a.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — “Age My Way”

10 a.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo — Ep. 15

10:30 a.m. Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 4

10:45 a.m.: Food Pantry Fine Dining — Ep 3

1 p.m.: Self Care in Uncertain Times — Backpacking Guide Taylor Bradford Explores Cape Ann

3 p.m.: Taking Care of You With Mrs Magoo — Ep 15

3:30 p.m.: Hammond Weekly — Artifacts (Episode 2)

6 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — May 16, 2022

7:30 p.m.: Smart Boating #248 — Marine Coatings, Sealants and Adhesives

8 p.m.: GMGI Science Hour — Small Lifeforms = Big Change

9 p.m.: Doc Waller’s Earth & Space Report — May 2022 — Surfing the Auroral Cascade

10 p.m.: Gloucester Area Astronomy Club — November 2021

11 p.m.: Cape Ann Today LIVE — Cape Ann Animal Aid

Channel 20

8 a.m.: White House COVID-19 Press Briefing — May 18

9 a.m.: MA House of Representatives Informal Session — June 9

10 a.m.: Gloucester City Council Special Meeting — June 7

Noon: Love Cape Ann — June 2022 Edition

1 p.m.: Gloucester School Committee — June 8

7 p.m.: Manchester ZBA 40B Public Hearing — June 8

10 p.m.: Manchester-Essex Regional School Committee — May 17

Channel 67

8 a.m.: Gloucester Bookies — Episode 3

9 a.m.: Nia with Linda: No Impact Fitness for Any Age — Deep Dive

10 a.m.: Unleash The Power of Age — May 2022 Senior Americans Month & Beyond

11 a.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

Noon: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed — Balance Edition (Episode 3)

12:59 p.m.: Cape Ann Virtual Senior Center — Music for May and Mother’s Day.

2 p.m.: Judah’s Roar

3 p.m.: Forever Fit with Elizabeth Reed — Balance Edition (Episode 3)

4 p.m.: Rockport First Congregational Church Service — June 12

5 p.m.: Saint John’s Episcopal Service — June 12

6 p.m.: Living Wisely ~ Aging Well — “Age My Way”

6:30 p.m.: Good News

7 p.m.: Music Mondays with Houston Bernard — May 16

8 p.m.: Council On Aging — Tai Chi Class

9 p.m.: House of Yahweh

