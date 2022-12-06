FROM ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION
FOR RELEASE: SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2022
ASTROGRAPH by Eugenia Last
A quick pace will keep you out of trouble. The busier you are, the better off you'll be this year. Don't waste time on people and situations that hold you back. Stay focused on what you can achieve. Keep track of your progress and measure your success by your achievements. Avoid risky behavior and indulgence.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Practice caution around clamorous people. Talk is cheap; wait and watch to see what transpires. Don't get left to do the work alone. Protect your assets and your sanity.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Channel your energy into self-improvement, personal growth, and mental and physical challenges. Question your objectives and motives. Personal gain comes with change and commitment.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Putting in a few extra work hours will pay off. Focus on fixing up your place, planning an event or challenging yourself with a fitness goal that will make you look and feel your best.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Set aside time to have fun. Join forces with like-minded people who make you laugh. Avoid discussions with people looking for an argument or trying to change your lifestyle.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Review every detail before you decide to do something that can cause emotional mayhem or problems at home. Consider how you live and how you can make your surroundings more convenient.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Make plans to get together with people who encourage you to do your best. Engage in get-togethers that stimulate your mind and offer information that helps you make better decisions.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Question what others ask for before you decide to pitch in and help. Take care of your responsibilities before you donate your time to something that won't benefit you directly.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Share your intentions and find out who can be of help. Review paperwork, check expiration dates and ensure you have taken care of debt or promises you've made. An orderly approach to everyday living will keep you on track.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Contemplate your options and do what will bring the highest return. A change may be forthcoming, but if it isn't right for you, take a pass and keep looking for what you want. Get some exercise.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Spend more time with family and friends. Share your insight and experience, and you'll give hope to someone who is going through a rough time. Think about fixing up your living quarters.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Stay active and set goals. Too much idle time will lead to pointless worry. Use your time wisely; it will give you space to figure out your next move. Avoid deceptive people.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Keep an open mind and remain flexible. Use your resources to keep the momentum flowing. Call on trustworthy people and offer cost-efficient options that suit your financial situation.
(Visit Eugenialast.com, or join Eugenia on Twitter/Facebook/LinkedIn.)
** ** **
(EDITORS: For editorial questions, please contact Reed Jackson at rjackson@amuniversal.com)
COPYRIGHT 2022 United Feature Syndicate, Inc.
DISTRIBUTED BY ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION FOR UFS
1130 Walnut St., Kansas City, MO 64106; 816-581-7500