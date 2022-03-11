Piano concert
Pianist Isata Kanneh-Mason will perform Mozart, Chopin, Gubaidulina, Alberga, Rachmaninov and Beethoven on Friday, at 8 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. There is a virtual ticket option and post-concert artist talk. Details and tickets at rockportmusic.org.
All about space
Children can learn about the solar system and space travel with Ms. Frizzle, played by actress Carole Finn-Weidman, in a free interactive program for all ages this Saturday, at 11 a.m. in the Friend Room at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave. No registration required but seating is limited. Details at sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Finnish epic
Cape Ann Museum offers “CAMTalks: Bringing the Kalevala to Life,” this Saturday,, at 1 p.m. in its auditorium, 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. Carly Dwyer will talk about this Finnish national epic, the Finnish experience in Cape Ann, and the power of mythmaking in cultural identity, and will be open to questions before and during the session. Free for members, $10 for others. Livestreamed on Facebook and Vimeo. For details, visit www.capeannmuseum.org.
Free performance
Free classical music concert on Sunday, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Students from Project STEP (String Training Education Program) perform works by Piazzolla, Mendelssohn, Halvoren, Beriot, Schubert, Bruch, Dvorak, Beethoven and McLean. Details, rockportmusic.org.
Exhibit opening
Visitors can meet the artists and enjoy light refreshments at a free reception for the second installment of the “Rocky Neck Now, 2022” on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Cultural Center at Rocky Neck, 6 Wonson St., Gloucester. The show’s theme is “New Directions. Details, www.rockyneckartcolony.org.