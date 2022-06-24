Chamber music
The 41st Rockport Chamber Music Festival’s schedule this weekend includes concerts Saturday, June 25, at 5 p.m. with the Viano String Quartet, winners of the 2019 Banff International Competition, and pianist Marc-André Hamelin, in a program of works by Ginastera, Dvorak and Hamelin. The weekend closes out Sunday, June 26, at 5 p.m., with a performance by Ray Chen, violin, and Julio Elizalde, piano, and a program of works by Beethoven, Stravinsky, Tartini, Brahms and Sarasate. Details at rockportmusic.org.
Story ballet
“The Queen of Nori” will be performed on Sunday, June 26 at 6 p.m. at Windhover Center for the Performing Arts at 257R Granite St. in Rockport. The story follows a queen who turns to dark magic to save her kingdom from war with neighboring powers. The outdoor stage is now under an expansive tent in the wooded setting. More information and tickets at windhover.org.
Poetry shindig
“Poem in Action: Summer Shindig,” on Sunday, June 26, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Harbor Room at 8 Norwood Court, Gloucester, features music and an art auction to benefit the Gloucester Writers Center. The celebration includes appetizers, drinks, live music, and tours of the renovated center, located across the street from the celebration venue. Details and tickets $65 to $100, gloucesterwriters.org.
‘Gloria’
“Gloria,” a Pulitzer Prize finalist, is in its final weekend at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 East Main St., with shows Friday through Sunday. Details and tickets, $25 to $59, at www.gloucesterstage.com.
Family ships
A special exhibition celebrating the legacy of Gloucester’s family-owned commercial fishing vessels open at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., this Saturday, June 25, with a public reception from 3 to 5 p.m.