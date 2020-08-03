NAHANT — The first debate of the 6th District Congressional Democratic primary took place Sunday night as three candidates on the ballot took part in a virtual event due to the coronavirus pandemic at Nahant Town Hall with all three candidates critical of the current status of federal coronavirus aid reaching those in the 6th district.
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Salem, is seeking a fourth term, but first he must get by Democratic challengers Angus McQuilken and Jamie Zahlaway Belsito, both of Topsfield, in the Sept. 1 primary. The winner of the primary will square off against conservative Billerica businessman John Paul Moran in the November election.
The 7:30 p.m. debate was moderated by attorney Jim Peterson, and it was live on site at Nahant Town Hall. It was sponsored by the Swampscott, Nahant and Marblehead Democratic Town Committees with media sponsors La Voz and The Daily Item.
"It's abysmal," said Belsito, a third-generation Syrian American who grew up in Reading, and who interned for the late Congressman Joseph Moakley.
"I don't know how else we can talk about the fact that here we are, I got my mask off and a fan blowing on me and we are still no farther down the road than we were on March 12 when the state shut down," said Belsito a maternal mental health advocate who serves as the executive director of the national Maternal Mental Health Leadership Alliance, and who has been a trustee of Salem State University since 2016, when she switched parties from Republican to Democrat with the election of President Donald Trump.
She said there is no national strategy and turnaround times for COVID-19 testing can be up to four days "and I'm living in the best country in the world, we can do better," she said. "We're expecting our children to go back to school and it's like playing Russian roulette with our teachers," she said.
Moulton said the historic relief package he backed and was passed in Congress had helped with an extra $600 in unemployment benefits, and his office has worked hard so that businesses could get loans, but more needs to be done.
"It's still not enough," said Moulton who grew up in Marblehead. Moulton is a Harvard-educated former Marine Corps infantry officer who served four tours in the Iraq War, a war with which he disagreed. He briefly sought Democratic presidential nomination last year. He was first elected in 2014. He thanked Belsito and McQuilken for running.
He said the fact that the U.S. Senate was sitting on the House-passed Heroes Act to provide more coronavirus aid was an example of why he said he has been fighting to get Democrats elected around the country.
"We are not going to get there with a hope and a prayer that (U.S. Sen.) Mitch McConnell will change his ways," Moulton said. "We are going to get there by electing more Democrats across the country."
McQuilken, a self-described "coalition builder" is the former chief of staff of former Democratic state Sen. Cheryl Jacques, the co-founder of Young Democrats of Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence, and the former vice president for communications and marketing at the Massachusetts Life Sciences Center. He spoke about the need for more support for the innovation economy and startups, nonprofits and the fishing industry.
"Now the Cares Act had $300 million in it for the fishing industry nationwide," McQuilken said. "It was a drop in the bucket, it was far too little," he said. But what concerned him the most was "not a dime of that aid has reached a single person who works in the fishing industry as of today, and it's been nearly six months." He called that "a failure of government leadership."
"Frankly, our current congressman should have held their feet to the fire to make sure that money got to people much fast when it was needed."
In talking about structural changes needed to address income inequality, Moulton said there is more to be done, but it has been exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis. But change will only come when more Democrats are elected to Congress, he said.
"We all know that Black and brown Americans suffer far greater rates of infection and death from this terrible disease, so this should be a clarion call if there wasn't one before to finally change this," Moulton said.
Belsito said the issue ranges from health care to immigration and housing and called for more federal HUD funding into communities like Lynn.
"In another community I'm going to cite, Gloucester, 89 units of federal public housing. The entire system is set up for structural inequities at every bend, but if you don't have a place to lay your head at night, we need to make sure that access to housing is one of those issues we need to talk about when it comes to inequities."
McQuilken, a product of public education, said he believed the access to quality education "is the great equalizer in our society."