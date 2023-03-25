When patrons go to pick up a book, CD or even an iPad after hours in the new 2025 Sawyer Free Library, they can thank a $75,000 grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council for their ability to do so.
The Gloucester library says the money will be used to install remote lockers in the renovated and expanded library’s vestibule.
The idea for the remote lockers grew out of the library’s pivot to providing contactless services, including curbside pickup and delivery, to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during the pandemic.
At the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the library moved to provide online and contactless services, the library said. It expanded digital and technology offerings and started contactless curbside pickup and home delivery services. It also upgraded its facility and made investments in safety procedures and COVID-19 prevention and mitigation practices to allow the library to reopen as quickly as possible.
Jenny Benedict, the library’s director, said: “During the pandemic, we started curbside service and now will use the unrestricted grant to install remote lockers with after-hours access in the 2025 Sawyer Free Library’s vestibule, offering another level of customer service to the community.”
The remote lockers will allow patrons to collect library materials they order on their own terms, according to the library, giving them control over when, where and how they access library services.
Patrons will be able to collect reserved materials late in the evening or early in the morning through the use of one of the secure lockers that can be opened using a one-time code. The service will also provide patrons increased privacy over their requested materials.
The library announced Tuesday it was the recipient of thr $75,000 Cultural Sector Recovery Grant from the Mass Cultural Council, an independent state agency charged with boosting the state’s creative and cultural sector.
The Recovery Grant program is part of the Mass Cultural Council’s historic $51 million public investment to creative and cultural organizations impacted by the pandemic. This is the largest grant announcement the council has ever made.
“The Sawyer Free Library is very grateful to MCC for recognizing our extensive efforts and investments made throughout the pandemic as we worked hard to provide essential services to help the community navigate these unprecedented times,” said Mern Sibley, president of the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library, in a prepared statement.
The unrestricted grant is the maximum allowed through the council’s Cultural Sector Pandemic Recovery Grants for Organizations Program. The money is meant to provide critical support to offset significant costs the library incurred while providing services during the pandemic.
The library is about to embark on a major expansion, renovation and modernization of its Dale Avenue building which is scheduled to open in 2025. The project will preserve the building’s original exterior with a fully redesigned interior. An addition will add 14,000 square feet to Sawyer Free existing footprint.
The announcement of the $75,000 Mass Cultural Council grant means the library project, which is being funded through donations and grant awards, has secured more than $16.5 million in funding toward an approximately $29 million project.
For more information about the project visit sawyerfree2025.org.
