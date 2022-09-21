Mayor Greg Verga said Gloucester is ahead of the game when it comes to taking on climate change with a push for residents to sign up for free home energy assessments and comment on the draft Climate Action and Resilience Plan.
Verga said the city is taking part in an energy challenge that will include HomeWorks Energy representatives going door-to-door after Oct. 19 seeking to sign up residents for free home energy assessments through Mass Save.
The challenge is related to Gloucester's participation in the Mass Save Community First Partnership Program, said Gemma Wilkens, a staff planner with the city's Community Development Department, during the City Council’s Sept. 13 meeting.
Wilkens said Mass Save offers “a lot of incentives and rebates to residents of Gloucester to help save them money and energy.”
“It’s a way to kind of leverage the capacity of cities to reach out to the community to get people plugged into these existing incentives and benefits they are already eligible for,” Wilkens said.
The city is trying to get the word out through events, social media, videos, mailings, partnerships and door knocking.
Residents can schedule a no-cost home energy assessment at www.homeworksenergy.com/gloucester.
Low-income residents, landlords and small businesses can go through the masssave.com/Gloucester portal or call 351-529-6372 for voice prompts to request a call back from Action Inc.
“The purpose of these first door knocks are just to get people to sign up for the Mass Save audits through … HomeWorks Energy," Verga said. It is not the assessment itself.
To allay concerns about someone coming to their door, Verga said all the door knockers are going to have a criminal background check and wear vests indicating who they are.
“If anybody comes to your door and they asking you to do an audit and they are asking you for your … National Grid bill account number, don’t give it to them. This group is just to sign you up … to schedule audits later on down the road,” Verga said.
The energy audits are important, Verga said. According to the draft Climate Action and Resilience Plan, or CARP, about 32% of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions come from residential buildings.
Heat Pump Party planned
Verga said the city is planning a Heat Pump Party so residents can learn more about how these heating and cooling units work and if they are right for their homes.
“Mass Save is offering some new incentives that are really good so we kind of want to bring some experts together and make them available to the people in the Gloucester community to ask questions and find out if they can take advantage of those incentives and if a heat pump is right for them,” Wilkens told the City Council.
The Heat Pump Party is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, at 11:30 a.m. at the Rose Baker Senior Center, 6 Manuel F. Lewis St. The party is being held along with the Cape Ann Climate Coalition and HeatSmart Alliance.
Comment on the CARP
Verga also wanted to let residents know they have until Oct. 3 to comment on the draft Climate Action and Resilience Plan, or CARP, which the city began developing in the fall of 2021. You can view the draft plan at www.gloucester-ma.gov/1182/Climate-Action-and-Resilience-Plan-CARP.
Comments can be made at gloucesterma.questionpro.com/CARP.
Funding came from a nearly $70,000 grant from the Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness Action Grant program in collaboration with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council and the city's Clean Energy Commission.
Verga said the city has been taking on climate change for some time. It was awarded the Green Communities designation in 2010, permitted a two-wind turbine renewable energy project in 2011, converted streetlights to LED lamps in 2016, and has purchased electric vehicles for municipal departments and the police, among other initiatives.
Climate hiring
Amid all these efforts, the city is in the process of hiring a sustainability coordinator, Verga said. The position has been funded in this year’s budget and Verga said the administration is hoping to have someone on board by the end of the year.
Wilkens alos told councilors lat week that the city is again hiring a youth outreach intern focused on helping the community take climate action.
The position is open to someone 16 or older. High school and college students can apply by sending a resume and cover letter to jobs@gloucester-ma.gov.
