Cape Ann Symphony returns with a live performance, “Autumn Awakening,” part of its special “Musicians Unleashed” series, this Sunday, Oct. 3, at 3 p.m. at the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St. in Gloucester. This chamber music concert features music written for flute, oboe, clarinet and strings in various combinations and performed by seven musicians. The venue is a historic meetinghouse known for its acoustics.
Music Director Yoichi Udagawa programmed a selection of music written by a mix of well known and lesser known composers from around the globe. Each piece will be introduced to offer audiences insight about the composers and their music.
“We tried to make this concert a mixture of different composers as well as combination of instruments, and I’m sure the audience will enjoy this concert very much,” Udagawa said.
The musicians performing are Stephanie Stathos, flute; Izumi Sakamoto, oboe; Bill Kirkley, clarinet; Oksana Gorokhovskiy and Olga Kradenova, violin; Anna Stromer, viola; and Johnny Mok, cello.
The concert program includes the composition “Scherzo for Flute and String Quartet,” by Salem native Arthur Foote.
Foote (1853-1937) was the son of Caleb Foote, the owner and editor of the Salem Gazette, and Mary Wilder Foote, who died when Arthur was 4, was a devout Unitarian, and a friend of the Emersons, Peabodys, Hoars, and Hawthornes, according to the New England Conservatory bio.
“When thinking about the program for the concert, we wanted to include music by a ‘local’, and this charming piece by Arthur Foote fit the bill perfectly,” said Udagawa. “We have an amazing tradition of musicians, writers and artists who worked right here in our area, and left great works for all of us to enjoy and Gloucester’s Unitarian Universalist Church is a perfect venue for Foote’s music with his strong ties to the Unitarian Church.”
Foote began composing while studying harmony at the newly formed New England Conservatory in 1867. He then went on to study music at Harvard University where he received a Bachelor of Arts and the very first Master of Arts in Music awarded by an American university, according to Foote’s Faculty Papers at New England Conservatory.
Foote was a leading member of a group of composers known as the Boston Six who are credited with creating “the first substantial body of American classical music.” Foote also served on the faculty of New England Conservatory.
“In his time, Foote was considered to be the ‘Dean of American Composers’,” noted Udagawa.
Also on the musical program are British composer Malcolm Arnold’s “Divertimento for Flute, Oboe and Clarinet”; Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Oboe Quartet”; German composer Johannes Brahms’ “Clarinet Quintet, 1st Movement”; and Czech composer Antonin Dvorak’s “American String Quartet, 4th Movement.”
Tickets are $40. Call Cape Ann Symphony at 978-281-0543 or visit www.capeannsymphony.org for details. All concert-goers will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or documentation of a negative test within 72 hours prior to the event. Masks will be required during the performance.
‘The Writer’s Block’ is back
Gloucester’s John Ronan and 1623 Studios announced the season premiere of the 32nd season of “The Writer’s Block with John J. Ronan,” which kicks off Thursday, Sept. 30, at 8 p.m., on channel 12, and will be repeated a week later. The award-winning production is one of the oldest, continuously-running public access shows in New England and has been recognized with a First Prize for an Educational Program at the New England Cable Television Association.
This season opens with Rockport poets Suellen Wedmore, Ruth Maassen, and Bob Whelan, who have created — with six other poets — a new book, “Rising Tide: An Anthology of Cape Ann Poets.” The year’s lineup of authors will end with episode 400, which will be an artistic preview of Gloucester’s 400th anniversary.
Ronan, producer and host of “The Writer’s Block,” is a former Gloucester poet laureate and a National Endowment for the Arts Fellow in poetry.
“1623 Studios is a dynamic force for culture on the Cape and we are proud of ‘The Writer’s Block’ record,” said Ronan. “This 32nd year is a real milestone, a long running series for any market, at any level, that has survived the virus.”
For more details, visit www.theronan.org.
”Journeys in Silk”
Six artists from Gloucester-based Ten Pound Studio honor Rocky Neck batik artist Judith Goetemann at The Cove Gallery, at 37 Rocky Neck Ave., Gloucester, in the new show “Journeys in Silk,” which runs through Oct. 31. The public artists reception is on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 4 to 6 p.m. Weekly gallery hours are Thursday through Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m.
Pieces in “Journeys in Silk” range from wearable and decorative art to large-scale wall pieces and textile sculptures.
The silk artists of Ten Pound Studio have long admired Goetemann’s intricate batik work, and the studio members’ work is on display, interspersed with Goetemann’s batiks. Artists in the show are Jane Keddy, Stephen Bates, Susan Quateman, Joan Wardwell, Allyson Christopher and Connie Zaitchek. In fact, the Cove Gallery is located in the former Goetemann Gallery.
“As fellow textile artists, we are inspired by the beauty of Cape Ann and the luminescent colors of dyes applied to silk,” said Keddy. “Our techniques are as varied as our members, who range from practicing and retired musicians, planners, teachers, nurses, graphic designers, administrators and speech therapists. Some works are as detailed as Judith’s batiks. Others are loose, abstract and experimental.”
Gloucester artist in Boston show
A new online exhibition “Cups of Good” from Boston’s Society of Arts + Crafts, which runs through Oct. 31, includes a Gloucester fine craft artist. The range of juried artworks represents vessels in some form. The show features more than 50 artists from 18 states, including 20 from Massachusetts, bringing their ideas to “vessels,” and elevating the art form to celebrate the basic cup in all its many possibilities, according to a press release. Cape Ann’s Nathalie Royston is among the featured artists. She works as a studio artist and educator, and her work has been shown at the Fuller Craft Museum, Redbrick Arts Center, and Harvard Ceramics Program. To view the exhibit, visit: https://societyofcrafts.org and go to the tab CraftBoston. For more details about the artist, visit https://nathalieroyston.com.
Around Cape Ann is a column devoted to events happening on Cape Ann and artists from Cape Ann performing elsewhere. If you would like to submit an item, contact reporter Gail McCarthy at 978-675-2706 or gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com at least two weeks in advance.