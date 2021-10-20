For their second forum of the election, all seven candidates for the four available At-Large seats on the council spoke on the actions they would take to revitalize Gloucester.
To help meet Gloucester’s housing needs, Peter Cannavo believes that the city is currently elevating the housing needs and would reinforce what they are already doing.
“I think that Gloucester has been going in the right direction,” he said, noting that his experience on the Zoning Board elevates his ability to help with the issue going forward.
Tony Gross explained that they need to increase to fund the affordable housing trust as the city used to build affordable housing.
“We need to utilize that more than we do,” he said, explaining that developers have been finding loopholes to build around zoning.
Jason Grow believes that the city needs to be “more aggressive in scrubbing through the zoning ordinance to allow greater density of houses.”
Robin Hubbard will side with well thought out efforts as long as the neighbors are in support.
“Gloucester is a big place... and the residents need to support it if I am going to support it,” Hubbard stressed.
Carl McKay has spoken to a lot of people who are being priced out of their homes due to a hike in taxes and cost of living.
“I want to find for the middle class and we need to keep our taxes down,” McKay said. “We need to make the city more affordable for everyone.”
Incumbent Jamie O’Hara explained that working on affordable housing in the city is a balancing act as a city councilor.
“We are servants of the people and we have to respect what is going on out there,” he said. He added that the roads of Gloucester were meant for horse and buggy and now people have two or three cars to navigate these busy roads.
Jeff Worthley can’t disagree with any of the other candidates. But he certainly can add to their thoughts.
To address the housing problem, Worthley said, they need to focus on zoning ordinance and permits, address the impacts of water and sewer rates, collaborate with the state, and build the kind of job base that can afford the houses in Gloucester.
When it comes to looking at how to respond to climate change, Gross will focus on sustainability issues if elected.
“The city council can deal with that through zoning regulations,” he said, adding that they should also be looking at controlling emissions, endorsing renewable energy, and adding more electric vehicles to the city’s fleet.
Climate resilience puzzles Hubbard.
“I am sure that almost all of our coastline is privately owned and that would be a private liability,” she said. “The roads that service the buildings and dwellings along the coastline are public and so we we need to address the low lying roads that will eventually be under water.”
On every issue, McKay emphasized that “every voice will be heard.”
When it comes to sustainability, he believes that the city should be putting up more solar panels.
“Why we don’t already is beyond me,” he said.
O’Hara is focused on protecting the assets that the city has “such as our beautiful schools,” he said.
“When the storm hits, what is really going to happen?” he asked, noting that they have to be ready with a plan and actions to follow through.
“These projects are going to be very expensive and this is going to be your tax dollars,” he said.
Worthley stressed that the city needs to think globally and act locally.
Acting locally for Worthley looks like addressing lowland permitting, seawalls and work with the state to build those up, enact a beach restoration project, conservation commission of environmental concern, and emergency response to flooding.
As he stated from the very beginning of the forum, Cannavo believes that “Gloucester is going in the right direction.”
But to keep moving forward, they should consider hiring a sustainable director and prioritize coastlines and look at the waste waster treatment plant and Gloucester High School.
If elected to the At-Large seat, Grow believes his job will to support the efforts of local businesses.
Hubbard believes that the the hotel has brought some new consumers and that the code of ordinances might be too restrictive.
They should be thinking about pop-up businesses as it is a “sexy idea,” she explained.
McKay absolutely loves the local businesses.
“I have advocated to the downtown businesses,” he said. “I have visited every establishment if not once if not twice to support them.”
He does not think that pop-up businesses is the best idea.
“We need to figure out how to get businesses in and keep them here,” he said.
When thinking about how to revitalize downtown, O’Hara thinks that the Council needs to focus on the traffic caused by the bigger businesses and how they might be able to store all of the cars.
“We should think about a trolley to keep the cars away from downtown,” he said.
Gross agrees that they need to address traffic, but he means foot traffic.
“The best way to support downtown is to get more foot traffic,” he said, explaining as a member of the Waterways Board he has been focused on getting people to downtown via the water.
“Those people do have a lot of disposable income,” he said.
Worthley believes that the first role of government is to “get the heck out of the way.”
This includes addressing the excessive regulation that has been imposed and acknowledge that the city needs to work with the local artist.
Cannavo thinks that the working with the city’s licensing board and community development to elevate downtown.
“We need to focus on the shoulder season when we are losing visitors,” he said.
As the city receives a lot of money from the state and federal government, Hubbard believes that they should prioritize infrastructure such as potholes.
“People would be pleased if the potholes were filled,” she said.
McKay does not think that the city should rush spending the money they receive from the state and federal government.
“We are in such a hurry to spend it willy nilly, what is the rush to that?” he asked. “Can we return this money to our residents?”
O’Hara emphasized that they need to be looking at methodical ways to use the money they are given in order so that the taxpayers don’t have to pay more.
“Our roads are not in great shape,” he said, noting that improving the roads should be a priority.
Worthley stated that “we should have a fiscal policy that is clear that we do not take one tie money and use it to pay for recurring expenditures.”
He added that the city currently has a Capital Improvement Advisory Board that is completely vacant and that they need to fill those seats so they can move forward in projects.
In order to address the ongoing issues with roads, Worthley, if elected, intends to go to every road and give it a ranking.
“The ones that are worse off are the ones that we fix and then we work to make them public and we get state funding to maintain those roads,” he said.
Gross agrees with Worthley, explaining that they need to figure out how to make private roads into public.
Cannavo wants to focus on the Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Grow wants to be clear: the job of an At-Large council is to support the work of the city and listen to the residents.
“Ultimately, we are the approval mechanism,” he said. “It is our job to work with the administration to come out with a plan on how to dispose of money in the most effective way.”
Looking down the road, the candidates for At-Large are thinking about what they can do now that impact today, tomorrow, and the next ten years.
“We have to look at the reality of today,” O’Hara said.
Worthley noted the sign that stands in City Hall’s Kyrouz Auditorium that emphasizes the importance of building for today and tomorrow.
With the work that he could do if elected, Worthley believes that they could live in a city that is affordable for young and old, better paying jobs, and better collaboration between communities.
Cannavo emphasized that no matter how much they grow and change, their heritage and culture will be forever.
“We have been here for 400 years and we are not going anywhere,” he said.
As someone who loves where he lives, McKay wants to see the future of the harbor be accessible and proposed the idea of tents as opposed to large buildings to elevate the beauty of the waterfront and existing views.
Gross noted that he hopes to see a healthy fishing industry that would come from maintaining affordable dockage and recruit processors.
Grow said he believes the At-Large councilors have a lot on their plate.
Whatever the new At-Large councilors do, Hubbard knows it will “require a plan.”
Staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford may be contacted at 978-675-2705, tbradford@gloucestertimes.com or on Twitter at TayBradford97.