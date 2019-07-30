BOSTON – A Registry of Motor Vehicles internal audit detected in April that the department's software had a backlog of thousands of messages from other states, months before a fatal crash prompted revelations about the RMV's record-keeping failure, a Department of Transportation employee told lawmakers Tuesday.
Brie-Anne Dwyer, a MassDOT auditor who was assigned in January to examine the registry's Merit Rating Board, told the Joint Committee on Transportation that she notified her superior and another RMV official, MRB head Thomas Bowes, in April about concerns with the ATLAS software and its queue of "tasks" that required review.
Dwyer found there were more than 12,000 "open tasks" in the system's queue, reflecting scanned-in mail notices from other states about convictions involving Massachusetts drivers, that did not have employees working on them.
She recommended transferring oversight of that process back to the Driver Control Unit to address the queue. Asked if the registry acted on her suggestions, Dwyer answered, "I don't think so, no."
Dwyer was the first witness called at the Transportation Committee's reconvened oversight hearing to probe management and record-keeping problems at the RMV in the wake of the registry's failure to suspend the commercial license of a man who allegedly killed seven in a late June crash. Officials said after that crash that they later found tens of thousands of unprocessed paper notifications from other states built up in a storage room.
Also on Tuesday, a key department head recounted a short-handed staff and challenges with new record-keeping software prompted Registry of Motor Vehicles employees to abandon processing out-of-state violation notices in March 2018.
Thomas Bowes, director of the RMV's Merit Rating Board, told the Joint Committee on Transportation that the switch over to the ATLAS system shut down the department's ability to enter anything into the system for about 10 days. During that time, he said, a backlog of about 25,000 in-state citations and out-of-state notices built up.
Bowes then directed staff to focus only on processing violations incurred in Massachusetts because, he said, he "didn't have the manpower for out-of-state."
Bowes was one of several witnesses called to testify before the Transportation Committee on Tuesday at an oversight hearing where lawmakers were seeking to understand why RMV stopped processing out-of-state violations that should have led to the suspension of hundreds of drivers.
Although Bowes informed then-Registrar Erin Deveney about his plan to focus on in-state violations, staff apparently never returned to the notifications from other states, allowing tens of thousands to build up in a storage room until a fatal crash — allegedly caused by a driver who should have had his license suspended based on one of those notifications — sparked an internal review.
Bowes was initially invited to testify last week, but did not show up, prompting the committee to recess until it could get full participation. Asked by Sen. Eric Lesser why he did not attend, Bowes said he was told by the Department of Transportation legal team that witnesses would only discuss RMV actions from July 1 onward in response to the crisis, not the circumstances leading up to it.
Those restrictions on testimony were dropped by the administration for Tuesday's hearing.
