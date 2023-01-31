Tuesday’s game against Winthrop may not have been a must win, but the Gloucester boys basketball team was very much in need of a victory.
The Fishermen entered the contest on a two-game losing skid, its first losing streak of the season. Led a a standout effort on the defensive end of the floor, they were able to end their streak with a 54-40 win over the Vikings at the Smith Fieldhouse.
With the win, Gloucester, the No. 15 ranked team in Division 3 in the latest MIAA state rankings, moves to 8-5 on the season and avenges an overtime loss to Winthrop the first time the Northeastern Conference Lynch rivals met.
The Gloucester defense was on its game from the jump, surrendering just six first quarter points en route to a 10-6 lead after one. In the second half, the Fishermen continued to execute on that end of the floor, holding the Vikings to just 15 points in the final 16 minutes, with just four coming in the third to allow the Fishermen to pull away for the win.
Nate Montagnino had a big game for Gloucester with a game-high 27-points to go along with 20 rebounds. He got going in the second quarter and ended up scoring 25 of the team’s final 44 points over the last three quarters thanks to a dominant inside presence. Adam Borowick got Gloucester going early with eight of the team’s 10 first quarter points, finishing up with 13.
Gloucester never trailed on Tuesday night, leading by as much as 14 on two separate occasions in the second half. Winthrop put together an 8-0 run at the end of the half to cut the Gloucester lead to 28-25, and early in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to two possessions (43-37), but Gloucester had an answer for every run and finished the game strong.
The Fishermen return to the floor on Friday for a tough NEC crossover game at Peabody (7 p.m.).