The Special permits requested by the Goetemann family to preserve the legacy of the late Gordon and Judy Goetemann at 37 Rocky Neck Ave. have been moved back to the Planning and Development Standing Committee for further vetting.
The move came after some City Councilors were concerned the request for special permits is based in part on preserving gallery space for use by local artists and groups like Rocky Neck Art Colony (RNAC).
In the original presentation, the request for permits was contingent on the space being used by RNAC. The terminology noting that the permits would encompass similar organizations geared toward the arts was not added until later.
“We have a little bit more tweaking to do,” Councilor Val Gilman said at Tuesday night’s public hearing, explaining she wants to look over the language and address the added terminology.
Attorney Joel Favazza, representing the Goetemann family, confirmed his client is going to maintain the gallery space either way and if the Council is concerned they would propose the following condition:
"This relief granted by this City Council Special Permit is conditioned upon Petitioner maintaining the 'front' two rooms on the first floor of Petitioner's condominium unit (the 'Gallery') for use as a gallery or other use related to the production, preservation, or display of art for public enjoyment and/or retail sales related thereto. Petitioner may allow third parties to operate the Gallery provided that Petitioner does not charge such third parties rent; however, Petitioner may require such third parties carry their own liability and hazard insurance and cover the actual costs of utilities consumed by the Gallery. Should such use cease, Petitioner shall have 90 days to seek modification of this City Council Special Permit, failing which, this City Council Special Permit shall terminate and be of no further force and effect."
The reason for the condition, Favazza explained, is that if at any point that the RNAC decide that they do not need the space that it - with relief - remains a gallery space for the public to enjoy.
"There seems to be some concern and I have some concern that my client may not get through this process successfully without offering this," Favazza said.
While Favazza affirmed his clients intentions of giving the space to RNAC, Councilors went back and forth about pushing the vote forward.
In the end, Favazza agreed to go back to Planning and Development for further discussion.
The special permit requests were voted to be brought back to the Planning and Development Standing Committee’s Nov. 18 meeting and the public hearing was continued to the City Council’s next meeting on Nov. 24.
“We appreciate the chance to speak with everyone,” he noted. “We are happy to bring this back to Planning and Development.”
Space for the arts
Instead of trying to rent the gallery space on the first floor of the property, the Goetemann family have plans to give it to the Rocky Neck Art Colony or a similar organization geared toward the arts.
"This kind of gesture on the part of a local resident who is committed to the continuing art in the art colony," former RNAC president Karen Ristuben said, noting their willingness to open this space up for artists is emblematic to what the community can do to preserve the treasure of RNAC.
Others in addition to Ristuben, including local artists and current RNAC president Kathy Archer, spoke in favor of the special permits.
In order to make the gift financially viable, the Goetemann family needed special permits in order to create four dwelling units across the entire building and to reduce the minimum lot area and open space required per dwelling unit to create the fourth unit.
The finished project will have added skylights and dormers to the existing mixed-use condominium building in order to add additional dwelling units.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
Other public hearing results
As the city looks towards their 400th anniversary celebration in 2023, they have approved funds to support making Stage Fort Park more accessible.
"The goal is to keep building on the improvements of Stage Fort Park," Community Development Director Jill Cahill said on Tuesday night. "We support this project."
The off-cycle funding of $74,500 from the Community Preservation Committee - which was unanimously approved by City Council Tuesday night - will go towards creating the Lucy Davis Pathway, which would meet the Americans with Disabilities standards for accessibility and connect the cannons to the Visitor Center Building at 24 Hough Ave.