City/Town Voters Mail ballots
accepted 		Ballots received
and rejected		Total ballots received % received and rejected 
Statewide

4,884,076 

937,66911,693 949,362 1.2% 
Gloucester 22,682 4,652 44 4,6960.9%
Rockport 6,167 1,714 12 1,726 0.7%
Manchester 4,338 1,045 19 1,064 1.8% 
Essex 2,90949454991.0% 

