|City/Town
|Voters
|Mail ballots
accepted
|Ballots received
and rejected
|Total ballots received
|% received and rejected
|Statewide
4,884,076
|937,669
|11,693
|949,362
|1.2%
|Gloucester
|22,682
|4,652
|44
|4,696
|0.9%
|Rockport
|6,167
|1,714
|12
|1,726
|0.7%
|Manchester
|4,338
|1,045
|19
|1,064
|1.8%
|Essex
|2,909
|494
|5
|499
|1.0%
Ballots received and rejected
