Bass Rocks Golf Club recently celebrated the 30th Anniversary of the annual Jerry Blitz Mixed Doubles Tennis Tournament, which saw a defending champ and a new champ claim victory.
In the A Flight, defending champs Lynne Salah and Josh Franklin successfully defended their championship. Salah and Franklin topped Jill Demeri and Todd Herman, 10-5 in the semifinals before beating the unseeded duo of Kelly Canniff and Caleb Willett, 10-4, to clinch the championship. Canniff and Willett had a strong run to the finals, defeating two seeded teams along the way including a strong duo of Karen deLacy and Peter deLacy in the semifinals, 10-5.
Diana Blitz and Phil Muller won the A Flight consolation bracket in a thriller over Debbie Kaufman and Don Allard, taking the win in a tie-breaker, 10-9 (5-3).
Ally O’Connor and Christpher Noyes took home the B Flight championship for their first tournament title. The champs took down the tandem of Richard Cooperstein and Jean Phillips in the finals. Meryl Sheridan and Caleb Willett won the B Flight Consolation bracket with a win over the father/daughter tandem of Mark Goldberg and Stephanie Goldberg.