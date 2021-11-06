BOSTON — Rechargeable batteries power laptop computers, smartphones and other electronic gadgets, but they are also being eyed to make the regional power grid more resilient, reliable and less costly.
As Massachusetts leans more on renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, the state and private energy companies are exploring how to store electricity using large-scale batteries and other technology.
A pilot project being considered by state regulators would test the ability of a large-scale battery system to store energy produced and feed it back into the regional power grid.
The Cranberry Point Energy Storage project, which has been proposed for a 6-acre site in Carver, calls for building a 150-megawatt energy storage system using lithium-ion batteries housed in more than 100 buildings.
In filings to the state Department of Public Utilities, the company overseeing the project said it "will serve as a valuable addition to the electric system by using lower-cost energy stored during off-peak periods to meet peak demand, providing flexibility to optimize the use of other clean, intermittent renewable resources."
In 2018, Gov. Charlie Baker signed a clean energy bill set a target for the state's utilities to secure 1,000 megawatts of battery storage capacity by 2025.
As of February, Massachusetts electric companies reported 179 megawatt hours of installed energy storage with an additional 874 megawatt hours of storage in the pipeline.
Power Plus, the California-based energy company behind Cranberry Point, said the project will contribute at least 300 megawatt hours of battery storage capacity to the state's goals.
Battery storage plan
The Baker administration has dolled out tens of millions of dollars in grants to businesses that are working on large-scale battery storage systems.
Expanding battery storage capacity is also a key initiative for ISO New England, the organization that manages the regional electric grid. The group's 10-year plan, which was unveiled on Wednesday, calls for interconnecting more than 5,300 megawatts of battery storage to the grid over the next decade.
Eversource, the state’s largest utility, is developing storage technology as part of a long-term modernization plan.
Energy storage technology is already being used to deliver electricity in California and other states. In California, the first state to set storage mandates, utilities are required to procure at least 1,325 megawatts of storage by 2024.
Solar and wind can produce plenty of energy, but the renewables have a major problem with consistency. When the sun isn’t out, solar production drops. When the wind isn’t turning the turbines, power plunges.
Storing electricity can fill in the gaps, supporters of large-scale battery systems say, maximizing the use of green energy.
When wind turbines or solar panels are most productive, excess energy can be sent to large-scale batteries. The batteries can then send electricity to the grid during periods of peak demand or smooth out fluctuations in power supplies.
Storage benefits
Electricity generated at power plants must be used as it is created, which means energy providers must match production with demand.
Storing the electricity produced by natural gas and other fossil-fuel burning power plants would also reduce carbon emissions, proponents say, because plants wouldn’t have to ramp up production during peak periods.
Instead of shifting into overdrive to meet peak demand, power plants could run 24 hours a day at lower output and store electricity for times of heavy use.
Environmental groups support the effort because it will accelerate a shift in the state’s reliance on renewable energy over fossil fuels.
The state has set an ambitious goal to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, a plan that will spur major wind, solar and other green energy projects requiring large-scale storage capacity to work efficiently and keep costs down for energy consumers.
"Battery storage has a lot of benefits," said Ben Hellerstein, state director for Environment Massachusetts. "It's going to play an important role in enabling our transition to an electric grid powered entirely by clean and renewable sources of energy."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group's newspapers and websites.