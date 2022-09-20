It was a non-league battle between two Cape Ann squads on Monday as Gloucester visited Rockport Golf Club.
In a match between two teams off to a hot start to the season, it was Gloucester's depth that was the difference. The Fishermen put up a big score at Rockport, scoring 173 points in the Cape Ann League's Stableford scoring system to pick up the 173-116 win. Gloucester's score is the highest score at Rockport Golf Club so far this season.
Drew Johnson led the way for Gloucester with 34 points. Jack Delaney had 31 with Nick White, Joseph Orlando and Nick Tarantino chipping in 28 points. The Fishermen improve to 6-2 on the season with the win.
Rockport falls to 5-3 and had its five-match win streak snapped. The Vikings were led by the play of Ty Bouchie and Brooks Slingluff.