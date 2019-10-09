A few extra winners in Week 5

I get it. I am in a slump.
The Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons have become my Detroit Lions of yesteryear. I can't pick them ... right or wrong.
I'm not alone. The games are tougher to pick with home field and favorites not owning Sundays like they used to.
Six road underdogs won. Seven road teams won. That's not the exception, but the rule.
Picking the Kansas City Chiefs is not a big deal, because only four entries picked the Indianapolis Colts. So you (really me) don't lose ground with a crazy upset.
It's those other games, like Buffalo over Tennessee or Arizona over Cincinnati, that ruin my week. And it's happened more than I'd like to admit in 2019.
How do we combat those inclinations going forward?
If you (or I) pick favorites, you (or I) will lose. Because you people are catching on. There are more coin flips. And there are more upsets.
It's going to be an interesting Week 6 with six games in which the spread is three points or less. Those are six swing games.
I'm tired already and it's only 1/3 of the way.
As noted last week, when I struggle, which I did in Week 5, going 7-7, the first tiebreaker, the Patriots point total, is tantamount.
This week all winning entries were within one point of the Patriots' 33 points. And in fact, if anyone had at least nine correct selections and was within a point, they won a T-shirt, which is why we have a few extra winners this week.
Week 5 winners
Lenny Small of Beverly
Debbie Kasabuski of Saugus
Peggy Pucillo of Peabody
Tony Harrington of Rockport
Kathy Silva of Gloucester
Gary Noyes of Wenham
Nick Lazarakis of Peabody
Pat Carroll of Topsfield
Tony Amenta of Beverly
Rich Zambella of Groveland
John Maher Jr. of Danvers
Dave Eaton of Peabody
