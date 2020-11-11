The biggest news of the weekend happened on Tuesday, one day after Week 9 was officially in the book.
The only undefeated team in the NFL, the Pittsburgh Steelers, will lose their quarterback Ben Roethisberger for at least two weeks as he tested positive for the coronavirus.
Why is that a big deal in the “I Beat Burt” Contest? Because all hell breaks loose when people are trying to pick games.
The Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and, now the Steelers, have been shaken, rattled and rolled.
The Steelers were supposed to improve to 9-0 this Sunday against the gritty Cincinnati Bengals, in Pittsburgh.
How does this change things? The Bengals may eventually be favored. At worst, they will be within a field goal, after having more underdogs by 7.5 points.
There were six games this week that were within a field goal, according to oddsmakers. This makes it seven.
How can anyone pick the Steelers, with Mason Rudolph at quarterback? I’m guessing more people pick the Steelers, based on the entire team and undefeated record.
The NFL is officially past the halfway mark this week, with 10 teams already playing their ninth game.
Week 9 was, compared to others over the last six weeks, semi-easy.
While there were a few close ones, particularly the Dolphins-Cardinals game, and an upset with the Bills having their way with the defenseless Seahawks, the favorites were in charge.
I had nine winners overall out of the 13 contests. There were only 15 entries that picked more than 10 winners.
Each week a maximum of 10 T-shirts are awarded. The first tiebreaker is the Patriots point total (30), which was needed. As all of the winners were within five points. There second tiebreaker, amount of correct selections, was also used.
I’ll be very interested to see how many entries pick the Patriots to upset the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. A lot of fans struggle to go against the Patriots. And after that nice second half comebac, I’m assuming fans will be going with their hearts on Sunday in Foxborough.
Week 9 winners
Bill Cullen of Peabody
John Tuohy of Peabody
Cassie Dorman of Lynnfield
Nick Lazarakis of Peabody
Jim Hennessey of Salem
Peter Cook of Beverly
Gary R Johnson of Rowley
Tom Kench of Peabody
Walter Ruszkowski of Rowley
Rich Zambella of Groveland