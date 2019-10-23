Best buds ... until it comes to football

Richard Ruedigar of Methuen says he will do anything for his 14-year-old grandson, Dan Dorman, of Lynnfield.
Anything.
Well, almost anything.
"Our family is in a very competitive fantasy football league and Dan has been trying all year to make a trade with me to get Patrick Mahomes," said Richard. "I've turned him down every time."
Football has been a bond for Richard and his grandson, who plays freshmen football at Lynnfield High. In fact, Richard got his grandson to start competing in the North of Boston Media Group's "I Beat Burt" Contest.
"For me, watching him compete over the years has been one of our biggest joys," said Richard, who also has introduced the weekly contest to his wife. "He also plays AAU baseball for Team Boston. His 10-11 year old Little League all-star team made it to the state tournament a few years ago. And he plays basketball, too. We're busy."
But Sundays are a big deal in the family and they get together sometimes to watch the Patriots. Richard's daughter Cindy is married to Bob Dorman. They have two other children, Cassie and Jesse.
"The funny thing is Dan hasn't called me about that trade for Mahomes, since he's been hurt," said Richard.
Favorites finally win
Ten of the 13 games saw the favored team win this weekend. You'd think it would be an easy week?
Nope.
Easy is 10-3 or 11-2. We haven't sniffed that kind of week in a long time.
I had eight winners and, of course, missed all three games that came down to the final drive. But an 8-5 week is a move in the right direction.
All of the Week 7 T-shirt winners were within one point of the first tiebreaker, Patriots point total (33), with one entry hitting it. The second tiebreaker, amount of correct selections, was also in play and all had at least 10 correct selections, too.
Week 7 winners
Lenny Small of Beverly
Mark Daigle of Newburyport
David Wendell of Gloucester
Daniel Murphy of Gloucester
Helen Apostolides of Peabody
Peggy Pucillo of Peabody
Tony Harrington of Rockport
Bruce Bennett of Groveland
Rob Trachman of Newburyport
Garrett Dunn of Danvers
Mark Welch of Salisbury
Tom Lattof of Gloucester
