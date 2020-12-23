Burt dominates Week 15  

Do we need sports ... as in pro football?
Well, let me put it this way: There are only two weeks remaining in the "I Beat Burt" Contest. As in time, even during the pandemic, sort of flew by thanks to some weekend pro football.
Around here it was a tough weekend with the Patriots playoffs hopes (really prayers) being dashed (really gashed) by the Miami Dolphins.
We've had a lot of crazy weeks picking games, but Week 15 was as stable as they come. "Only" 11 favorites won. "Only" six road teams won.
Based on the odds, I picked only one upset, the Cowboys to beat the 49ers. The 49ers were favored by 3 points. But was that really an upset? I figured the game was even and went with the hot hand ... Dallas.
The rest of the my picks were favorites. Most of them, 12 in all, won.
I also picked the Miami Dolphins to beat the Patriots. So that means I picked up a game on half of the 320 entries that picked the Patriots.
In all, only four entries picked more than 12 winners with each having 13 wins.
The moral of the story is that the fewer upsets you pick the better chance you have. Honestly, I like picking a few upsets every week.
With only two weeks remaining and Saturday's games only a few days away, please get in your picks.
Week 15 winners
Philip Alibrandi of Haverhill
Abe Abdulla of Manchester, N.H.
Carl McDonald of Hampstead, N.H.
Liam Carter of North Andover