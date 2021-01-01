Due to a tabulation error in the "I Beat Burt" Contest results for Week 16, using the wrong Patriots point total tiebreaker -- 19 was used instead of 9 -- here is the corrected list of the winners for last weekend's games.

Also, all of the winners were within three points of the Patriots point total. And the second tiebreaker -- amount of correct selections -- was also used:

Joe Curley of Peabody

Stephen Schissel of Amesbury

John Curley of Gloucester

Wayne Woodruff of Gloucester

Eugene Barratt of Gloucester

Ava Grace O'Neill of Beverly

Richard Sharp of Newbury

Edwina Myslinski of Salem

Wayne McCormick of Rowley

Michael Thistle of Peabody

