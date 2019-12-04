Crazy week: Pats lose, inexperienced QBs win

The New England Patriots lose and, well, all hell breaks loose.

It was that kind of weekend, which included the Patriots scoring a 22-spot (first tiebreaker) on Sunday night in Houston, which was aided by two fourth quarter touchdowns.

Only nine of the 312 entries picked the Texans. I originally was going with the Texans, but changed my mind on Friday. Even if I had that one correct I was doomed. 

I had only four correct picks out of the 13 games (not including Thanksgiving), including two upsets that never happened -- Minnesota over Seattle and Arizona over the L.A. Rams. The fact that two 10-point underdogs, Miami and Washington, both won aided to the crazy weekend.

Well over half of the entries had fewer than seven correct picks. 

Personally, I usually pick against rookie (or inexperienced) quarterbacks, especially those that are replacing mediocre starting quarterbacks. Well, even they got hot (see Redskins and Steelers).

All of the Week 13 winners were within one point of the Patriots point total and the second tiebreaker (amount of correct selections) was needed. All of the winners had 7 or more correct picks.

 

Week 13 winners

Jim Donovaro of Beverly

Cindy Brown of Merrimac

Ian Kierstead of Beverly

Mark Welch of Salisbury

Mary Silva of Gloucester

Ed Campbell of Newburyport

Patricia Ketabchi of Newburyport

Cheryl Puccio of Wilmington

James O'Neill of Beverly

David Goudreault of Auburn, N.H.

 

