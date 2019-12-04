Crazy week: Pats lose, inexperienced QBs win

The New England Patriots lose and, well, all hell breaks loose.
It was that kind of weekend, which included the Patriots scoring a 22-spot (first tiebreaker) on Sunday night in Houston, which was aided by two fourth quarter touchdowns.
Only nine of the 312 entries picked the Texans. I originally was going with the Texans, but changed my mind on Friday. Even if I had that one correct I was doomed.
I had only four correct picks out of the 13 games (not including Thanksgiving), including two upsets that never happened -- Minnesota over Seattle and Arizona over the L.A. Rams. The fact that two 10-point underdogs, Miami and Washington, both won aided to the crazy weekend.
Well over half of the entries had fewer than seven correct picks.
Personally, I usually pick against rookie (or inexperienced) quarterbacks, especially those that are replacing mediocre starting quarterbacks. Well, even they got hot (see Redskins and Steelers).
All of the Week 13 winners were within one point of the Patriots point total and the second tiebreaker (amount of correct selections) was needed. All of the winners had 7 or more correct picks.
Week 13 winners
Jim Donovaro of Beverly
Cindy Brown of Merrimac
Ian Kierstead of Beverly
Mark Welch of Salisbury
Mary Silva of Gloucester
Ed Campbell of Newburyport
Patricia Ketabchi of Newburyport
Cheryl Puccio of Wilmington
James O'Neill of Beverly
David Goudreault of Auburn, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.