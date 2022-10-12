The 2022 NFL season has unofficially taken on a personality of its own.
As in, “average.”
Is there a great team? I say no. The Chiefs, which got lucky on Monday night, are the closest. Maybe the Bucs if everybody is healthy.
The Cowboys are interesting. The Giants? So-so.
The rest of the league is, in my humble opinion, the NFC West.
As in, a 3-2 or 2-3 team.
Tom Brady talked about it last week saying there’s a lot of lousy football being played in 2022. I noted that “fact” a week earlier.
The Philadelphia Eagles are a pretty good team that has gotten a bit lucky, in that their schedule is weak. In fact, all of the NFC East team ranked 29th through 32nd in “strength of schedule” heading into 2022.
The Eagles are playing five playoff teams (in six games) this season. All of those teams didn’t win a playoff game last January.
But the schedule is the schedule and Eagles have looked impressive finishing off most teams. The win in Arizona wasn’t pretty, but road losses two times zones away rarely are.
The Patriots are a new enigma for people picking NFL games. All of sudden they look pretty good, maybe a nine or 10 win team. Maybe.
The Patriots are currently 3-point underdogs in Cleveland. I am interested in seeing how many entries pick the Patriots. I will report that number/percentage next week.
Anyway, I had 10 winners out of the 15 weekend games. If the Raiders, which I picked, beat the Chiefs, I would’ve had a semi-dominating week again.
Each week a maximum of 10 T-shirts are awarded.
But this week, because there were only two winners last week, we will award 13 T-shirts.
The first tiebreaker (Pats point total) and second tiebreaker (amount of correct selections) were needed. All winners were within two points of the Patriots 29 points.
Week 5 winners
Bill Hosman of Salem
John Lund of Gloucester
Russell Dana Buturlia of Groveland
John Horne of Marblehead
Ron MacIntyre of Essex
John Tuohy of Peabody
Unree Poellnitz of Peabody
Kathy Richards of Amesbury
Jordan Richards of Amesbury
Henry Francescone of Groveland
Michael Patil of Gloucester
Eugene Barratt of Gloucester
Betty Tremblay of Salem