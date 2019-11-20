Four entries are perfect in Week 11

Perfection doesn’t happen often in the NFL. The last time an NFL team was perfect was 1972, the Miami Dolphins.
While it’s not that rare, perfection, when it comes to picking games it doesn’t happen often, maybe one or, at best, two weekends per year.
Well, it happened this past week with four entries getting all 13 games right -- Michael Bertolino (Gloucester), John Enos (Peabody), Ed Campbell (Newburyport) and Claudette Bennett (Salem).
And two of those entries were among the 10 T-shirt winners within six points the Patriots point total (17), the first tiebreaker.
But we will add the other two “perfect” entries, rewarding them for their perfect week, which included the biggest upset of the week, Atlanta over host Carolina (6 point favorite).
I had a good week getting 10 out of 13 right.
I believed Houston would beat Baltimore, and I was wrong (that won’t happen again).
I also had the Colts losing to the Jaguars, believing Nick Foles would help the Jags. I was wrong again.
Each week a maximum of 10 T-shirts are awarded. The first tiebreaker is the Patriots point total. The second tiebreaker is amount of correct selections.
