Home teams prevail big-time in Week 9

It was only for one week, last week, that we got old-school football.
By old school I mean: Favorites beat underdogs; teams with better quarterbacks beat teams with lesser quarterbacks; And Super Bowl favorites did their job.
Week 9 brought us back to the craziness and unpredictability of the 2019 season.
While the home teams prevailed in a 11 of the 13 weekends games, and there were only four minor "upsets," several games were small point spreads and literal coin flips.
For me it was another struggle, netting seven correct selections of the 13 games. And, to be honest, that wasn't bad compared to the rest of the entries (only 50 were better).
All of the T-shirt winners in Week 8 were within three points of the Patriots point total (20). The second tiebreaker (correct selections) was also needed. Of those that were three points away, all T-shirt winners had at least nine correct selections.
By the way, in my early struggles I am 9-0 on Monday night. Just saying.
Each week a maximum of 10 T-shirts are awarded.
Week 9 winners
Butch Tesoro of Sandown, N.H.
Dave Heidler of East Hampstead, N.H.
Dan Morrissey of Shelburne, Vt.
George Lucey of Haverhill
Kyle Meisner of Salem, N.H.
John Poirier of Haverhill
Tom Barnacle of Methuen
Larry Gorham of Methuen
Audrey Farnsworth of Hampstead, N.H.
Glen Lewandowski of Haverhill
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.