The New England Patriots won. And about 75 percent of the 314 entries in Week 12 of the "I Beat Burt" Contest said, "Yay!" Twice.
The Pats not only won, a good thing around here, but they picked up a game on me, as I picked against the Patriots ... again.
Maybe I will learn my lesson.
Anyway, it was another 9-4 week for me, which is what I've scored in three out of the last four weeks.
Homefield advantage, a historical betting point when it comes to NFL games, was null and void again. Only five of the 13 games this weekend were won by the home team.
In fact, both of the Thanksgiving games were won by the road teams.
It makes you wonder "odds" and "playoff games," which seem to be easier to pick or decipher with the home team, usually because of a better record.
On the other side, the favored team won 10 of the 15 games.
What does that tell us? The better team is winning and homefield is not the great equalizer.
It will be interesting to see what the entries look like this week, with the Patriots starting out as a 1-point underdog. My guess? The Patriots will be the overwhelming pick by "I Beat Burt" Contest entries, as in 90 percent. But that's just my guess.
As for Week 12, all of the entries were within three points of the Patriots "winning" point total (20), the first tiebreaker. The second and third tiebreakers, amount of correct selections and random draw, respectively, were also used.
Each week a maximum of 10 T-shirts are awarded. They can be picked up at the Eagle-Tribune Circulation, which is the entrance on on the left side of the building, near the front.
Week 12 winners
Paul Berkland of Georgetown
John Horne of Marblehead
Wayne Woodruff of Gloucester
Robert Smith of Salisbury
E. H Watson of Groveland
David Moore of Newbury
John Apostolides of Peabody
Helen Apostolides of Peabody
Kevin O'Malley of Gloucester
Robert Aldenberg of Middleton