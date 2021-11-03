Dan Dibella made “I Beat Burt” Contest history two weeks ago in this, his 25th year participating.
Winning a T-shirt?
“No, I’ve won lots and lots of T-shirts,” said Dibella, of Methuen.
Dibella picked against the Patriots against the Cowboys on Oct. 17 in Foxborough.
“It was the first time I ever picked against the Patriots,” said Dibella, a Methuen High graduate.
It ended up being a smart “maiden voyage” as Dibella picked one more win than I did — I had the Patriots! — and was one of only six entries that picked more winners.
Sundays in the fall are a big deal for Dibella, who has three sons, all of whom are huge Patriots fans.
“We all love football and the Patriots,” said Dibella. “It wasn’t easy picking against them, but I had to. and it was worth it.”
Dibella said he has kept only a few of the T-shirts he has won over the years, distributing them to family and friends.
“I look forward to beating you each week,” said Dibella. “It’s what brings me back every week.”
While Dibella picked against the Patriots once, it probably won’t happen again soon after their wins over Houston and L.A. Chargers.
“I love Mac Jones,” said Dibella. “I can see he’s improving each week.”
Burt gets bludgeoned
I finished Week 8 at 7-7 and honestly feel lucky I picked seven winners.
This happens every, single year. I get a little cocky and go upset happy. I picked the Bears to beat the 49ers, the winless Lions to beat the Eagles and the Jaguars to beat the Seahawks ... in Seattle.
Picking one upset? Fine. Go for it. I recommend everybody pick one upset a week, to make things interesting.
As is the case, I paid for my misgivings as an “I Beat Burt” rule — if you pick more winners and get the Patriots point total exactly (27), you win a T-shirt, waiving the 10 T-shirt maximum.
Well, this week there were 26 entries from the North of Boston newspaper group that did just that.
Congratulations.
Week 8 winners
Gregory Waldrop of Peabody
Nick Lazarakis of Peabody
Howard Farber of Peabody
John Horne of Marblehead
Steve Carroll of Topsfield
Walter Ruszkowski of Rowley
Peggy Cook of Beverly
Peter Cook of Beverly
Betty Tremblay of Salem
Gizza Pearson of Beverly
MJ Mazur of Gloucester
Bridgette Faith O’Neill of Beverly
Arthur Ryan of Gloucester
John DeQuardo of Gloucester
Paul Doherty of Lynn
Robert Sarofeen of Gloucester
Thomas Lattof of Gloucester
William Duratti of Beverly
Dave Jean of Amesbury
Rick Williams of Peabody
Bina Beauregard of Amesbury
Sol Eskenazi of Peabody
Cindy Brown of Newburyport
Jim Brown Newburyport
Michael Donohue of Georgetown
Richard Sharp of Newbury