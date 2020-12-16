Road warriors dominate, Pats playoffs hopes dissipate

Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. High 28F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Snow. Winds will increase overnight. Low 26F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.