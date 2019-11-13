Surprise, surprise ... only five home teams win

If you picked only five winners in Week 10, and correctly picked the Green Bay Packers point total (24), you won a T-shirt.
Five out of 12 games. That's it.
The NFL has officially gotten what it wanted (and deserved) ... about 20 of the teams are nearly the same. The other 12, a few above and several below, are not that far away from the middle.
In Week 10, seven of the 12 home teams won. That's sounds about normal.
The problem is seven of the 12 underdogs won, too.
That might change in Week 11, where there are five games with spreads of seven points or higher, the most in the last month.
The Patriots are back and they are favored, which is interesting. It really is a must-win for the Eagles, which as of today would not be in the playoffs.
Not including their last game in Baltimore, this is the first of a four-game stretch against playoff-caliber teams including the Eagles, Cowboys, Texans and Chiefs.
The Patriots are picked usually more than 95 percent of the time in our contest, but that could change, especially this week as road favorites.
Each week a maximum of 10 T-shirts are awarded. That number grows if entries pick more winners than I do and get the first tiebreaker (Packers scored 24 points) exactly right. There were 12 entries that did.
Week 10 winners
Bob Flynn of Danvers
Christina Crovetti of Amesbury
Pete Ahlers of Magnolia
Sal Gilardi of Gloucester
Alexander Carter of Topsfield
Jim Hennessey of Salem
Steve Olearcek of Somers, Ct.
Jack Hogan of Peabody
Lisa Alibrandi of Haverhill
Blaise Creane of Salem
Tom Miller of Manchester
Arthur Ryan of Gloucester
