Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Thundershowers following a period of rain early. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Clear skies overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.