Bingo: Find your card inside today's Times

Gloucester Daily Times readers love the games that appear in each day’s edition. Starting next week, they can play one that promises cash prizes to five lucky winners.
Find your GDT Insider Bingo card inside today’s edition of the Times. Then, look for bingo numbers in each print edition of the newspaper beginning Monday, July 19. Bonus numbers will also appear in the newspaper from time to time.
The Times will give four $100 prizes — one each for the first readers to cover a vertical, horizontal and diagonal row, and to cover all four corners.
A $500 grand prize will be awarded to the first reader to cover all 25 squares on the card.
Bingo cards are also available at the offices of the Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester. No purchase is necessary to play. Complete rules appear on the back of the cards inserted into Wednesday’s newspaper.
GDT Insider Bingo is sponsored by North Shore Nissan.
Whether you’re a subscriber or buy the Times on the newsstand, be sure to find your card inside today’s newspaper and play along this summer for your chance to win $500.