Goetemann Residency events
This September’s Goetemann Resident is sculptor and installation artist Julia Shepley’s whose work references the changing effects of light and shadow on natural and built environments revealing shared structures and patterns. Working in photography, wood, ink and other mixed media, she pieces together multiple observational viewpoints, her work evokes shifts of natural forces and human attachment.
Shepley, who will create on-site artwork at Ocean Alliance inspired by investigation into its whale research, as well as from the study of patterns of light and shadow at the ocean’s edge, will be available for an in-person presentation at Ocean Alliance, 32 Horton St., Rocky Neck, on Thursday, Oct. 5, 5:30 p.m. It is free to the public.
Shepley will also host several open studio hours, to be posted on rockyneckartcolony.org.
Dance at MAGMA
On Saturday, Sept, 23, at 7:30 p.m., Dawn Pratson returns to MAGMA, (Movement Arts Gloucester MA), 11 Pleasant St., Gloucester, with her collaborators for an evening of dance and music called “Now and Again.”
The evening includes three works: a dance and music improvisation by the group Locomotors; a duet choreographed by Cantor called “Armchair Duet,”; and a solo by Cantor called “Hidden Stories.” Locomotors is a music and dance group inspired by eurhythmics and open-form jazz improvisation.
The group also has a special interest in the somatic connection between sound and movement, using that connection as a basis for artistic creation and exploration. The core members are Michael Joviala, piano and composition, and Dawn Pratson, dance and choreography.
The group has been in residence as part of a pilot program of the New York Chapter of the Dalcroze Society of America during the calendar-year of 2023. Some of that work has been collected on a Youtube playlist.
Admission is $20. For more information, visit:https://joviala.com/jovialaworks/locomotors/.
Tavern tales
In commemoration of the Gloucester 400+, Gloucester Stage Company commissioned a new work, “Tall Tales From Blackburn Tavern,” which runs through Sept. 24. The play was written by John Minigan and directed by Bryn Boice. The mission of this work is to pay homage to the city’s rich folklore and history spanning more than 400 years. The play brings to life legendary tales deeply rooted in Gloucester’s past, featuring iconic characters and events shaping the community. Those tales include the story about the Gloucester sea serpent, the “Ghost Army thwarted by the brave Ebenezer Babson,” and the secrets of the Witches of Dogtown. The production at Gloucester Stage includes the use of projections and puppetry. For details and tickets, visit gloucesterstage.org.
Seniors to visit Hopper
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — The Manchester Council on Aging is offering a trip to the Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester on Friday, Sept. 22, to view the special exhibition, “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape,” featuring seven main galleries and five ancillary ones, each exploring a particular aspect of the region’s history and culture. The success of Hopper’s Gloucester watercolors transformed his work in all media and set the stage for his monumental career. The Council on Aging van will begin to pick up at 10 a.m. Admission is $18, all included. Please call the Council on Aging office at 978-526-7500 for more information or to sign up.
Story-telling workshop
Gloucester Writers Center, 126 East Main St., invites you to build your skills and discover tips for telling a great 5-minute story in two intensive workshops. Learn about detail, stakes, point of view, and more, from expert storyteller Laila Goodman in this intimate workshop on Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m., via Zoom. Suggested donation is $10. For more information and to register, visit gloucesterwriters.org.
Ladies Bible Study
A 5-week Ladies’ Bible study, “Anointed, Transformed, Redeemed” led by Rev. Rebecca (Willette) Keefe runs Wednesdays through Oct. 1 at Gloucester Assembly of God Church, 211 Washington St., Gloucester. No church affiliation is needed and all are welcome. Times are 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 6 to 6:30 p.m. Questions? Contact keefe93@comcast.net.
Summer sale
St John’s Episcopal Church, 48 Middle St. in Gloucester, is having a Summer Sale in its Regal Rummage shop through Sept. 16, with everything 50% off. St. John’s Thrift and Regal Rummage shops are open Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with clothing for men, women and children. Freshen up your home with summery linens, dishes, furniture and decorative items. Proceeds support the mission of St. John’s to serve the Gloucester community and beyond. Mastercard and Visa accepted. Free parking at 33 Washington St.
Vendors needed
Vendors are needed for The FinnFunn Marketplace on Oct. 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Gloucester High School gym, being hosted by the Cape Ann Finns with Gloucester 400+. A variety of vendors including those who offer Nordic-inspired goods are being sought; spaces are $35 each and table rental is $25. Apply by Oct. 1. The FinnFunn Marketplace takes place during the 31st Annual FinnFunn New England Weekend (finnfunn.org). Email capeannfinns@gmail.com or call 202-420-8548 for an application.
AGH art at CAM
Since its opening in 1897, Addison Gilbert Hospital has amassed over 300 works in its extensive and impressive art collection, including oil paintings, watercolors and prints. A selection of these are on view at the Cape Ann Museum Green (CAM Green), through Oct. 8. Most artists featured have worked on Cape Ann during the 20th century. Several on view in the Janet & William Ellery James Center include Alice Beach Winter (1877-1968); Louise Upton Brumback (1867-1929), Bertha Peyton (1871-1947), Vera Andrus (1895-1979), a printmaker, painter and book illustrator. There are also works by Annisquam watercolorist Harry Gage (1887-1982), who served as chair of the Cape Ann Arts Council. Historic artifacts and photographs from the hospital are also featured at CAM Green, 13 Poplar St., off Grant Circle, open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m. and is free to the public.
At Essex library
ESSEX — Summer comes fully loaded for learning and creating fun at TOHP Burnham Library, 30 Martin St. in Essex. Unless otherwise noted, please register at the library website, www.essexpubliclibrary.org. All information and registrations can be found at essexpl.org/events. Questions? 978-768-7410.
Read and Meet Book Group for second- and third-graders, Thursdays, 10 to 10:45 a.m., registration required.
Art Adventures for ages 0-8 with caregiver, 10 a.m. on Saturdays, =with Miss Julie leading the fun in art and music. Registration a must at earlychildhoodpartners.com.
Rosey the Raccoon lottery on Mondays— Spot Rosey in an Essex business visible from the street. Call, email or stop in to be entered into a lottery for a prize.
Stories, songs and rhymes Wednesdays for ages 0 to 2 with caregiver, 9 a.m. ; and preschoolers, ages 3 to 5 with a caregiver, at 10 a.m. Register at www.essexpl.org
Read to Jackson the black Lab, 5 p.m. Wednesdays. Sign up for 15-minute reading slot. Register at www.essexpubliclibrary.org or call 978-768-7410.
Wonderbooks! New for kids — Great selection of audio sing-along and print bound picture books for literacy and fun! And don’t forget educational tablets.