Symphony season
MANCHESTER-BY-THE-SEA — Cape Ann Symphony launches its 72nd concert season Sunday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m. at Manchester Essex Regional High School Auditorium, 36 Lincoln St. in Manchester-by the-Sea. The season debt will have pieces never before played by the orchestra, featuring world-renowned guest artists: pianist Janice Weber, gospel vocal sensation Renese King and Boston Symphony Orchestra violinist Lucia Lin. Music Director and Conductor Yoichi Udagawa opens the season with “French Spectacular” featuring the works of Lili Boulanger, Claude Debussy and Maurice Ravel. The New World Chorale joins with “Debussy Nocturnes,” and the concert closes with Ravel’s beloved “Bolero.” For information and subscriptions for this French Spectacular concert (tickets: $45, adults; $40, senior citizens; $20, students with valid Student ID; $5 for 12 and younger), call 978-281-0543 or visit www.capeannsymphony.org
Folk art exhibition
Johanne Cassia, local award-winning, American folk artist will feature her folk paintings depicting American life and traditions in earlier times during September in Santander Bank, 17 Union St. in Manchester-by-the-Sea, starting Friday, Sept. 15, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., with a “Meet and Greet” reception. Enjoy refreshments with this self taught painter, or view her work at: Johannecassia.com, Oldeipswich.com., or at museum shops including John Adams National Historic Museum, Quincy. Questions? 978-526-9096.
DECA car wash
ROCKPORT — Student members of Rockport High School’s DECA club are hosting a car wash Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Advance Auto Part, 146 Eastern Ave. in Gloucester. They are accepting donations. Rain date is Saturday, Sept. 23.
Nordic Marketplace
Local and regional merchants invite the public to the free FinnFunn Marketplace to be held in the Gloucester High School gymnasium on Saturday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy live music as you browse a variety of goods, including Nordic items, and catch up with old friends and new. The marketplace or Finnish tori is part of the 31st FinnFunn New England Weekend — Cape Ann (finnfunn.org) hosted by the Cape Ann Finns partnered with Gloucester 400+ which spotlights Gloucester’s ethnic groups as shapers of Gloucester over time. Questions and vendor inquiries? Call 202-420-8548.
The Open Door
Need help getting groceries? Let food be one less thing to worry about with The Open Door’s new programs. New clients and those returning after more than two years can create an online shopping profile at FOODPANTRY.org/newshopper or call 978-283-6776. New profiles will be processed within one business day. Active clients can place orders at FOODPANTRY.org/order or call 978-283-6776. Translation services are available in many languages. Groceries will be ready for pick-up, with limited delivery available. Need food today? Visit the Gloucester Food Pantry at 28 Emerson Ave., during business hours for basic groceries. Ordering online or by phone for pick-up or delivery within one to three business days allows you more choice. The Open Door is open Monday through Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Thursday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Need SNAP (Food Stamps)?One-on-one, confidential prescreening for application, recertification, and interim report available at 978-283-6776 ext. 201 or snap@foodpantry.org. Community Meals? Pick-up and delivery, 3 p.m. to close Monday through Friday. Extra meals available on Fridays for the weekend. For more information, visit FOODPANTRY.org.
Exchange open
The Annisquam Exchange, 32 Leonard St., Annisquam Village, Gloucester, closes for the 2023 season on Oct. 8. Hours are Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.annisquamexchange.com.
Chorus meets
DANVERS — The Northshoremen Barbershop Chorus welcomes men of all ages who love to sing to join them. The chorus rehearses every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at All Saints Episcopal Church, 46 Cherry St., Danvers. Come to the next rehearsal, or for more information call 866-727-4988.