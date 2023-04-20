----------

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

NIGHT EDITOR: JOEL

DAY EDITOR: ANDREA, 2713, 1-617-763-9420

---

MUST COUPON TEASER -- Over $1,068 worth of savings, Pages A7 and A15.

Under nameplate, 6 x .75:

- SNIPPET "Thursday Coupon Teaser" under Page Design Snippet?_All_Common/

--

OVERLINE: something on sports , Page A9.

----

PAGE 1

--

lede

230420-news-kennedy 2024 (4.0)- Robert F Kennedy, Jr. is expected to make his formal announcement that he’s seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination to run for president in the 2024 elections. CHRISTIAN, 26 inches

PHOTOS: will relate AP, can go on jump

--

secondary in reader slot

230420-news-vetsagent -(3.0)- Cape Ann Veterans Agent Adam Curcuru, who grew up in Gloucester, is leaving for a job in Florida, ETHAN, 30 inches

PHOTO: to be related

--

centerpiece (Note: photos are pretty horizontal)

230420-news-oceanalliance-(3.0)- Gloucester-based Ocean Alliance Announces First-Ever Successful Drone-Based Tagging of Endangered Blue and Fin Whales, STEPHEN, 20 inches

WEBTEASE: 

PHOTO: 2 related

--

downpage art

230420-news-digitalGDT -- SFL digitizing 40 years of GDT, ETHAN, xx inches

PHOTOS: to be related

---

downpage

230420-news-jonesarraign -- Arraignment of Trevor Jones on human trafficking charges. He allegedly forced drug addicted women into prostitution in exchange for food, housing, drugs. JILL, 10 inches

PHOTO: Tim Jean, can go on jump

---

PAGES 2 & 6 -- JUMPS FROM PAGE ONE (150 inches)

 p2--105 inches; p6-COLOR, 45 inches; 

P2 -- MUST, next to ad stack : 230420-news-correct -(4.0)- wrong day for ruck story

Filler, can go anywhere, do not have to run, may move to obit:

230420-news-townhall -- Moulton holding town hall in Beverly on Thursday, STAFF, 3 inches

230420-news-canewsbriefs -(0.0)- standing head, try to get new stuff in

last resort fillers:

230420-news-midfatal -(4.0)- Teen gril dies after being hit in Middleton driveway, PAUL L., 10 inches

230420-news-giblees -(4.0)- Giblees was supposed to start today, but both defendants tried dumping their attorneys. There was about a half hour of the judge saying "we will not delay this further. It starts today." Actual witnesses/arguments later in the week. DUSTIN, xx inches

--

PAGE 3 -- LOCAL (COLOR, 25 inches)

230420-news-trees -(0.0)- The City of Gloucester will commemorate Earth Day this Saturday with a ceremony at City Hall, ANDREA, 11 inches

230420-news-rabies -(4.0)- Cape Ann Animal Aid hosting low-cost clinic by appointment on Saturday, ANDREA, 4 inches

230420-news-cops -- standing head, STAFF, 5 inches

--

PAGE 4 -- OPINION

EARLY PM FILE, EDITORIAL: 230420-opin-edit -(0.0)- xx, xx inches

CARTOON: 230420-opin-cartoon -(4.0)- Cartoonist Tim Campbell depicts Fox News waving the white flag of surrender in Dominion's defamation lawsuit against the top-ranked cable news network.

COLUMN: 230420-opin-shribman -(4.0)- Weighing forgiveness among leaders, 38 inches w/SHRIBMAN sigpic snippet

LETTERS: 230420-opin-cowan -(4.0)-  Fox owes us for Big Lie, 5 inches; 230420-opin-kiely -(4.0)- Thank you, Bob Visnick, 10 inches

Filler: letter policy

--

PAGE 5 — RECORD/OBITS

DUMP ALMANAC COLUMN, JUMP TO PAGE 14 --use obit refer

* USE standing head "Late Notice" for short obits sized 1 col over 2 cols, and place BELOW regular obit

ALMANAC, left rail: 230420-life-marine, LOTTERY, 230420-life-history -(4.0)

almanac filler, run as 1 leg of type: 230420-life-worthy -(4.0)

Filler:

---

PAGES 7, 8, 13, 15, and 16 -- FULL-PAGE ADS

p8, 10 and 16 are COLOR; 7 and 15 are coupons

-----

PAGES 9, 10 -- SPORTS (COLOR front)

---

PAGES 11, 12 -- FEATURES

pickups from ET

MAKE SURE ONE IS ADVICE PAGE

---

PAGE 14 - ABBY/OBIT R/O (129 inches)

MUSTS: bridge, scramble - DO NOT PUT ON FOLD

horoscope, DEAR ABBY

230420-life-tunes -(4.0)- Get at least the weekend in, then through April 27 -- USE 1- or 2-COL TUNES ON TOWN SIG, in GDT library, as HEADLINE, xx-plus inches

Fillers, all e-edition stories that can get dumped:

230420-news-reads-(4.0; print only)-The Gloucester Racial Justice Team is getting ready for a summer Gloucester Reads program during the city's 400+ anniversary. GAIL, 13 inches

230420-news-gtriplets -(4.0; print only)- NICU at Tufts helps Glouester family with triplets celebrate Easter, STAFF, 8 inches

PHOTO: one related

---

PAGE 17 -- NATION (50 inches)

230420-news-Leaked Documents-Investigation, 8th Ld-Writethru -(4.0)- AP, 29 inches with PHOTOS

---

PAGE 18 - CLASSIFIED

--

PAGE 19 -- COMICS

---

PAGE 20-- BACK PAGE/WEATHER (COLOR, 65 inches)

DO NOT USE PAGE LABEL UNDER WEATHER MAP

230420-life-artscol -(4.0)- Mural, magic and mosaics on tap, GAIL, 43 inches

PHOTOS: GAIL SIGPIC; LEDE is Hammond trio, all others optional

Note: This does not get a location kicker, but a column byline: Around Cape Ann | Gail McCarthy; and use news brief headlines.

--------

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you