THURSDAY, AUG. 31
DAY EDITOR: ANDREA, 2713; 617-763-9420
NIGHT EDITOR: CHRIS, 2225
OUT: CHRISTIAN and STEPHEN
MUST COUPON TEASER -- $1,060 worth of savings, Pages A9 and A14.
Under nameplate, 6 x .75:
- SNIPPET "Thursday Coupon Teaser" under Page Design Snippet?_All_Common/
OVERLINE: something on sports , Page A11.
PAGE 1
lede
230831-news-legion -- Gloucester looks to fix its historic American Legion building at the gateway to the waterfront, ETHAN, xx inches
PHOTO FOR JUMP: check-passing
centerpiece
230831-news-rcinema- Cape Ann Community Cinema, known for its couches and relaxed atmosphere, is reopening after a closure of several years. Its new home is the Whistlestop Mall in Rockport. GAIL, 19 inches
PHOTOS: 230830-gt-pbi-cacc-021.jpg is LEDE, 230830-gt-pbi-cacc-008.jpg is SECONDARY; rest for jump or web
tertiary
230831-news-mplanning - The Manchester-by-the-Sea Planning Board is considering introducing warrant items for a tentatively scheduled special Town Meeting this fall, including a measure that aims to support senior housing. STEPHEN, 30-35 inches
---
downpage art
230831-news-raaendowment -- Late artist leaves lasting gift to the Rockport Art Association, GAIL, 22 inches
PHOTOS; 2 related
downpage
230831-news-bats - Bats are back at Essex Town Hall, STEPHEN, 20-25 inches
PHOTO: to be related
PAGE 2 -- LOCAL (110 inches)
standalone centerpiece, 3-col-vertical: 230829-nt-ksu-Painting-857.JPG -- Gloucester guy paints en plein air in Port
lede -- 230831-news-fishmonth -(4.0)- Gloucester Fisheries Heritage Month officially draws to a close on Thursday and will be marked with a ceremony on Stacy Boulevard, ANDREA, 6 inches
230831-news-batman - guy with bat surrendered at Taser-point on boulevard, ETHAN, xx inches
with REFER - Find Police/Fire log, Page 13
230831-news-pizzafraud -(4.0)- Dana McIntyre, formerly of Essex, sentenced to 2 years and pay back $679K, PAUL, 17 inches
230831-news-sheriff -(4.0)- Suit against Coppinger's son says Coppinger himself was hiding in his yard while the beating went down, also claims Finz and Longboard's over-served them., PAUL 26 inches
PAGE 3 -- LOCAL (COLOR, 60 inches)
230831-news-rschool -- copy block
PHOTOS: USE ALL 3
PAGE 4 -- OPINION
EDIT: TBA
CARTOON: 230831-opin-cartoon -(4.0)- Category 5 by Smith
COLUMNS: on top -- 230831-opin-klotz -(4.0)- New avian flu attacking more than birds, 20 inches; 230831-opin-damore -(4.0)- Meadow’s case is watershed moment in America, 23 inches with SIGPIC
Filler: Letter policy
PAGE 5 — RECORD/OBITS
DUMP ALMANAC COLUMN if needed, JUMP TO PAGE 7 --use obit refer
* USE standing head "Late Notice" for short obits sized 1 col over 2 cols, and place BELOW regular obit
ALMANAC, left rail: 230831-life-marine, LOTTERY, 230831-life-history -(4.0)
almanac filler, run as 1 leg of type: 230831-life-worthy -(4.0)
PAGES 6 & 7 -- JUMPS FROM PAGE ONE/OBIT R/O (140-5 inches)
p6 -COLOR, 15 inches; p7, 129 inches
**make sure to use jump photos **
MUST GET IN SOMEWHERE: 230831-news-chebaccolake -(4.0)- Man missing from Wrentham found in Hamilton side of lake, MIKE, 6 inches
fillers, can move to obit:
230831-news-canewsbriefs -(4.0)- standing head, try to get new stuff in
230831-news-wind -(4.0)-Second wind developer moves to terminate its contracts, SHNS, 12 inches
230831-news-westnile -(4.0)-State's first West Nile virus cases of season confirmed, SHNS, 14 inches
PAGES 8, 9, 10, and 14 -- FULL-PAGE ADS
p8 and 10 are COLOR; p9 and 14 are coupons
PAGES 11, 12 -- SPORTS (COLOR front)
----
PAGE 13 -- LOCAL (COLOR, 30 inches)
230831-news-cops -(4.0)- standing head, STAFF, 6 inches
230831-news-records (4.0)- Private investigators want more streamlined access to a state-run database of personal information., SHNS, 18 inches
PAGE 15 - ENTERTAINMENT (COLOR, 50 inches)
230831-news-feastmusic -(4.0)- Musicians from Sicily will be a highlight at Lawrence’s 100th Feast of the Three Saints this weekend. Carl photos of the Tre Santi orchestra’s arrival and interviews with them and Feast organizers on its musical entertainment. TERRY, 35 inches
WEBTEASE: Video of orchestra's arrival in Lawrence
PHOTOS: 5 related
PAGES 16, 17 -- FEATURES -- READY
MAKE SURE ONE IS ADVICE PAGE
PAGE 18- ENTERTAINMENT (ABBY, 65 inches)
MUSTS: bridge, scramble - DO NOT PUT ON FOLD
horoscope, DEAR ABBY
PAGE 19,20 - CLASSIFIED
PAGE 21 -- COMICS
PAGE 22-- BACK PAGE/WEATHER (COLOR, 85 inches)
DO NOT USE PAGE LABEL UNDER WEATHER MAP
230831-life-artscol -(4.0)- A blockbuster weekend, GAIL, 30 inches
PHOTOS: GAIL SIGPIC; one photo: Mya artwork (DO NOT USE 'the jump shot' or culture splash - for WEB ONLY)
Note: This does not get a location kicker, but a column byline: Around Cape Ann | Gail McCarthy; and use news brief headlines.
230831-life-tunes -(4.0)- Get at least the weekend in, then til Sept. 7, ANDREA -- USE 1- or 2-COL TUNES ON TOWN SIG, in GDT library, as HEADLINE, 74 inches
PHOTO, optional: one related
