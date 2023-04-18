DAY EDITOR: ANDREA, 617-763-9420
NIGHT EDITOR: JOEL
---
lede in reader slot
230418-news-waterrules -- City approves new rules for docks, public landings, ETHAN, (Monday, 500-600 words)
--
secondary
230418-news-credit ranking -(4.0)- A Wall Street credit rating firm has upgraded Massachusetts score for general obligation bonds, citing the state’s strong economic recovery and healthy reserve funds. CHRISTIAN (Monday, 500-600 words)
--
centerpiece
230418-news-ESA-whales -(4.0)- Landmark law saved whales through marine industries change, AP, 50 inches
WEBTEASE: Video: Endangered Species Act struggles to save right whales
PHOTOS: 12 related
--
downpage
230418-news-herbs -(3.0) - Rockport shop offers free use of herb garden, STEPHEN, 18 inches
--
downpage art
230418-news-rfkjr -(4.0)- Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., the nephew of late-President John F Kennedy and anti-vaccine crusader, will formally announce on Wednesday in Boston that he is running for president as a Democrat in the 2024 elections. CHRISTIAN (Monday, 500 words)
--------
PAGE A8-- JUMPS from PAGE ONE (120 inches)
MUST: 230418-news-fishmeet -- Marine council meeting, holding hearing on emergency haddock measures on WEDNESDAY, ETHAN, (250-300 words)
fillers:
230418-news-canewsbriefs -(4.0) - try to get new ones in
230418-news-history -(4.0) -
------------