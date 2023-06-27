------

TUESDAY, JUNE 27

DAY EDITOR: ANDREA, 2713 or 617-763-9420

NIGHT EDITOR: JOEL

--

reader, could go 4 to 6 cols, designers choice

230627-news-gasmainwork -(4.0)-Gas work starts in East Gloucester, ETHAN, 10 inches

 -

lede

230627-news-libraries -- (4.0)-- Lawmakers seek to curb book banning, CHRISTIAN, 25 inches

PHOTO: WEB ONLY

-

centerpiece

230627-news-fiestafinale - Late night Fiesta procession through Fort, ETHAN, xx inches

WEBTEASE: Watch video of Fiesta's Fort finale 

PHOTOS for FRONT AND JUMP, 8 related: LEDE IS 230625-gt-pbi-fiestaend-083.jpg OR 230625-gt-pbi-fiestaend-014_2470002 

-

downpage art

230627-news-mstm --- Manchester holds Special Town Meeting on Wednesday to consider buying new fire engine, schools budget, redoing athletic fields, STEPHEN, 25-30 inches

READER BOX on where to find Essex Special Town Meeting results

PHOTO: to be related

--

downpage

230627-news-lobbyists - (4.0)-Galvin pushes to update lobbying laws, CHRISTIAN, 20 inches with 2 optional MUGSHOTS

---

PAGE A8 - JUMPS FROM PAGE A1

ONLY IF ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY:

230627-news-history -(4.0)-

230627-news-canewsbriefs -(4.0) - standing head, cut to fit

---

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you