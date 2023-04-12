-------------

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

DAY EDITOR: ANDREA

NIGHT EDITOR: JOEL

--

TEASER: sports, Page A9

---

lede in reader slot

230412-news-kyrouz --City to spend money to make City Hall auditorium ready for hybrid meetings, ETHAN, xx inches 

PHOTOS: for front AND jump

---

secondary

230412-news-tax reform -- House Democrats will file a proposal on Tuesday seeking to make “equitable” changes to the voter-approved 62F tax rebate law by requiring taxpayers to be refunded the same amount of money. CHRISTIAN (Tuesday, 600 words)

--

centerpiece

230412-news-gmgivisit - GMGI visit by state housing and development secretary, ETHAN, xx inches

PHOTOS: LEDE is marked, 3 others for front or jump

--

downpage art

230412-news-ginny -(3.0)- A fundraising campaign to install a custom-designed park bench on Broadway in remembrance of a woman who spread cheer while walking miles around downtown is underway. STEPHEN, 23 inches

READER BOX

PHOTO: Vertical related

---

downpage

230412-news-essexTM -(4.0)- Essex shoots down purchase of 31 Apple St., STEPHEN, 20 inches

PHOTO: JUMP OR WEB ONLY

-------------

PAGES 2 & 7 -- JUMPS FROM PAGE ONE (175 inches)

p2-110 inches; p7- -65 inches

Fillers, can move anywhere, do not have to run

230412-news-canewsbriefs -(4.0) - try to get new ones in

--

PAGE 3 -- LOCAL (COLOR, 80 inches)

230412-news-employers -(4.0)- Business conference slumped in March, according to a new report which shows employers are concerned about high inflation and fallout from banking scandals. CHRISTIAN, 23 inches

230412-news-rkeating -(4.0)- Town honors retired fire chief with reception, STAFF, 7 inches

PHOTOS: 2 from GAIL

230412-news-cops -(4.0)- standing head, STAFF, 14 inches

Filler: briefs

------

Page 4 -- OPINION

EDITORIAL: 230412-opin-edit -(4.0)- Tucker has chance to fix PD mess, 22 inches

CARTOON: 230412-opin-cartoon -(4.0)- Cartoonist Tim Campbell depicts the federal judiciary conflict over banning the Mifepristone abortion pills regimen.  

COLUMN: 230412-opin-waldron -(4.0)- Guns, race and rights, 35 inches with related SIGPIC and UPDATE box

LETTERS: 230412-opin-pool -(4.0)- Government overreach behind exodus, 10 inches; 230412-opin-hansen (4.0)-Gender education a job for parents, 8 inches

FILLER: Letter policy

---

PAGE 5 -- RECORD/OBITS (125 inches)

OBIT R/O is p12

* USE standing head "Late Notice" for short obits sized 1 col over 2 cols, and place BELOW regular obit

ALMANAC, left rail: 230412-life-marine, LOTTERY; 230412-life-worthy -(blox; 4.0) and 230412-life-history -(blox; 4.0) -- should be text5

---

PAGE 6 -- LOCAL (COLOR, 80 inches)

standalone centerpiece, run 3 cols: 230412-gt-out-wellspring

230412-news-equine -(4.0)-The Essex County Trail Association hosts its 28th Equine EXPO & Tack Sale this Saturday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Topsfield Fairgrounds Arena, off Route 1. ANDREA, 9 inches

230412-news-endicott -(4.0)- standing head, 7 inches

these can be dumped or moved, ran e-edition

230412-news-night -(4.0; print only; ran e-edition)- The Gloucester Coalition for the Prevention of Domestic Abuse (GCPDA) invites the community to its annual Take Back the Night march, to be followed by a resource fair and art installation honoring the experiences and resilience of sexual abuse survivors on THURSDAY, STAFF, 14 inches with HOW TO GET HELP BOX

230412-news-energyfair -(4.0; print only; ran e-edition)- Seaport to host its first Energy Savings Fair, STAFF, 9 inches 

---

PAGES 8 and 11 -- FULL-PAGE COLOR ADS

---

Pages 9, 10 -- SPORTS (COLOR on front)

---

PAGE 12 -- TBA/OBIT R/O/CLASS (85 inches)

230412-news-eversource -(4.0)- Eversource’s natural gas customers could soon be getting a break on their bills with the utility company requesting approval from regulators to reduce rates by 15%-20%, the company said.  CHRISTIAN, 25 inches

MUST: There's a Snippet called "Monday puzzle solutions " in the _All_Common folder under Page Design element Snippets.--2x9 or 4x5 inches

230412-news-tobacco smuggling -(4.0; print only, ran e-edition)-  State investigators have ramped up investigations of cross border tobacco smuggling amid influx of illegal products seeking to bypass the state’s tough restrictions. CHRISTIAN, 23 inches

---

Page 12, 13 -- CLASSIFIED

---

PAGE 14 -- ABBY (65 inches)

MUST: Bridge, WonderWord -- DO NOT PUT ON FOLD

Abby, Horoscope

---

Page 15 -- COMICS

---

Page 16 -- BACK PAGE (COLOR, 100 inches)

DO NOT USE PAGE LABEL UNDER WEATHER MAP

lede -- 230412-news-salclipper -(4.0)- Famed 'Clipper Ship' becoming 'Cove at Salem'. Dustin, 20 inches

PHOTOS: 2 related

offlede - 230412-news-saldriscoll -(4.0) - Kim Driscoll chosen as commencement speaker for Salem State. Dustin, 13 inches

PHOTO: file photo

230412-news-intrepid -(4.0) - Museum seeks USS Intrepid crew. STAFF, 7 inches

230412-news-penguins -(4.0)-North Andover resident Heath diLuzio, 41, is taking biology and marine biology classes at NECC and will be heading to South Africa next week for a six month long unpaid internship to hatch and raise South African penguins to help repopulate the species.Mike LaBella, 20 inches with PHOTO

----------

