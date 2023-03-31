--------
FRIDAY, March 31
DAY EDITOR: ANDREA 2713 or 617-763-9420
NIGHT EDITOR: JOEL
NOTE: Paul shooting Red Sox opening day; no photog
---
PAGE 1
--
TEASERS: For Friday: Sports; COUPONS: $$221.84
--
230331-news-5things -(0.0)- 5 things to do this weekend, GAIL, 10-11 inches
PHOTOS: 2 related
--
shallow reader with MUG, 4 or 6 cols
230331-news-twinlights - Four students — two each from Gloucester and Rockport high schools — will each win a $25,000 scholarship this year, courtesy of Pierce Sears of Twin Lights Soda fame. He created a trust before he died in hope of sustaining businesses in town while helping young people, GAIL 12 inches
PHOTO: Mug of Pierce
--
lede
230331-news-trump -- Donald Trump's lawyer says he's been told of New York indictment, becomes 1st former US president charged with a crime, AP, xx inches
with MUG
--
centerpiece package
CENTERPIECE LEAD -- HAMMER HEAD: 'I just want to get a bed' ABOVE photo please
230331-news-sanford -(ADDING COMMENT FROM HOSPITAL)- Shannon Sanford and her 14-year-old son lived out their own nightmare version of the movie “Groundhog Day” for nearly two weeks. Her son spent 11 days in an emergency room bed — or hallway — at Beverly Hospital as he waited to be transferred to a psychiatric facility in the midst of a mental health boarding crisis across Massachusetts. Angelina Berube, 28 inches
PULL QUOTE FOR P1
PHOTO: 230326-crisis-jpg --
with
230326-news-boarding -(4.0)- An update on the state's efforts to reduce the “boarding" of psychiatric and developmentally disabled patients in hospital emergency rooms. This story is meant to run with an ET profile of a family that is struggling to find medical care for their children. CHRISTIAN, 32 inches
and inside, if it fits
230331-news-video -(4.0)- Methuen students make short film on youth mental health crisis. 22 inches
PHOTO: USE 230323-ET-HAND-HEALTH-VIDEO-03, 2 more available
----
downpage
230331-news-mtmpreview-- Manchester town meeting preview, STEPHEN, 25-30 inches
READER BOX
---
PAGES 2 & 6-- JUMPS FOR PAGE ONE (135 inches)
p2-100 inches; p6 -- COLOR, 35 inches
MUST, lowest point: 230331-news-correct - town meeting time wrong in box, 3 inches
filler, can move to obit:
230331-news-canewsbriefs -(4.0)-try to get new stuff in ; standing head, xx inches
----
PAGE 3 -- LOCAL (COLOR, 60 inches)
standalone, try to run 3 cols at least --- 230328-gt-pbi-features-055.jpg, refer to back page weather
230331-food stamp benefits -- Hundreds of thousands of food stamp recipients who lose enhanced federal benefits this month are getting a temporary funding bridge from the state under a spending bill signed by Gov. Maura Healey. CHRISTIAN, 23 inches
Early PM file -- 230331-news-poetry -(0.0)- This year students have been encouraged to write poetry related to the Gloucester 400th Celebration for Sawyer Free Library’s Annual Poetry without Paper. Workshops are next week. ANDREA, 20 inches
READER BOX
---
Page 4 -- OPINION
EDITORIAL: 230331-opin-edit -(4.0)-Worker shortage biggest problem amid mental health crisis, 23 inches
CARTOON: 230331-opin-cartoon -(4.0)- Judge on Open Day -- Can o worms
CENTER COLUMNS: 230331-opin-ketter -(4.0)- A Kennedy weighs challenging Biden, 24 inches with KETTER sig pic, and 1-col photo of KENNEDY; letter -230331-opin-aliberte -(4.0)- Is fair play a thing of the past?, 14 inches
RAIL, letters: 230331-opin-ring -(4.0)-Calling for term limits in Rockport, 12 inches; 230331-opin-slavery -(4.0) - Cape Ann slavery brought to life, 7 inches
FILLER: Letter policy
---
Page 5 -- OBITS/RECORD
Jump to p7, AND USE OBIT REFER on both pages
* USE standing head "Late Notice" for short obits sized 1 col over 2 cols, and place BELOW regular obits
ALMANAC, left rail: 230331-life-marine, LOTTERY, 230331-life-history -(4.0)-
almanac filler: 230331-life-worthy -(4.0)
--
PAGE 7 -- LOCAL/OBIT R/O (95 inches)
230331-news-lookout -(4.0)- MassHealth coverage changing, TRACY ARABIAN, 25 inches
PHOTO: TRACY ARABIAN sigpic snippet
230331-news-religion-briefs -(4.0)-- standing head, 100 inches.
WEBTEASE: Find list of services at gloucestertimes.com, (IF CUT)
---
PAGE 8 -- LOCAL (COLOR, 9 inches)
sidesaddle head -- 230331-news-capeople -(4.0) standing head, CUT TO FIT
---
Page 9 -- FINAL FOUR GRAPHIC
GRAPHIC: 230331 Final Four CNHI.pdf in Graphics Live/ _SOLD CNHI pages/, 6x18.
---
Pages 10 and 11-- SPORTS (B/W front)
---
Pages 12, 13 -- FEATURES
---
PAGE 14 -- ABBY (COLOR, 65 inches)
MUST: Bridge, WonderWord - make sure it is not on fold
Abby, Horoscope
---
PAGE 15 -- FULL-PAGE B/W AD
---
Page 16 -- CLASSIFIED
---
PAGE 17 -- COMICS
--
Page 18 -- BACK PAGE (COLOR, 105 inches for edit)
DO NOT USE PAGE LABEL UNDER WEATHER
230331-news-rgarden -(4.0; print only)-The Rockport Garden Club is 95 years old this year, and its new leaders are not sitting on their laurels.Sherri Casey, the club's new president, and Christine Southard, its newly appointed public relations liaison, say there a plenty of events coming up and a plan for where the club is going in the future. STEPHEN, 30 inches
READER BOX
PHOTOS: 2 related
230331-news-stradley -(4.0; print only)- Boxing to blood: Rockporter pens true crime novel about Tufts prof's murder of Methuen 21-year-old woman in 1983, TAYLOR, 24 inches
PHOTOS: Book cover, mug of prof
230331-news-leonard -(4.0; print only)- MERSD to get new curriculum/tech director, STEPHEN, 14 inches
PHOTO: mugshot
230331-news-cops - standing head, STAFF, 3 inches
------------