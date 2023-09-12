--------
TUESDAY, SEPT 12 (e-edition)
DAY EDITOR: ANDREA, 2713, 617-763-9420
NIGHT EDITOR: CHRIS, 2225
-
Page 1
---
lede in reader slot
230912-news-flag -(4.0)- A group of citizens have filed legislation that would force the state to change its flag and motto, which they say is a symbol of the brutal suppression of the region's original inhabitants. CHRISTIAN, 17 inches
PHOTO: flag photo
--
secondary
230912-news-debate -- Cape Ann PAC hosts debate for three of seven mayoral candidates. Mayor skipping it to attend School Committee meeting — he is a voting member. ETHAN, xx inches
--
centerpiece
230912-news-pals -(3.0)- Manchester firefighters train for pediatric medical emergencies and Engine 1 now certified to deliver paramedic level or ALS level care, STEPHEN, 18 inches
PHOTOS: courtesy
--
downpage
230911-news-mseniors -(3.0)- Manchester-by-the-Sea seniors and members of the Council on Aging and Friends of the Council on Aging regarding the Planning Board’s efforts to create a warrant article regarding housing for seniors. STEPHEN, 28 inches
PHOTO: one related, for JUMP
--
downpage art
230912-news-newpriest -(3.0) - After a two-year search, St. John’s Episcopal Church announced that the Rev. Marya DeCarlen is its new priest-in-charge, or as she prefers to call herself, “priest-in-collaboration.” She served in Danvers, Peabody, and Groveland. STAFF, 16 inches
PHOTO: of the Rev.
-
PAGE A8 - JUMPS FROM PAGE A1
Fillers:
230912-news-history -(4.0)
230912-news-cabriefs -(0.0)
-----