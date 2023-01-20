FRIDAY, JAN. 20
DAY EDITOR: ANDREA 2713 or 617-763-9420
NIGHT EDITOR: JOEL
---
PAGE 1
--
TEASERS: Sports, Page A9; COUPONS: $xx
--
230120-news-5things -(0.0)- xx things to do this weekend, GAIL, inches
PHOTOS:
---
lede
--
standalone centerpiece, VERTICAL, RUN 3 cols
230118-gt-pbi-feature-068.jpg
---
secondary, rail
230120-news-rquorum -- After starting late because there was no quorum, Rockport Special Town Meeting stopped at 9 p.m. because too many people left. All articles not voted on moved to spring meeting, STEPHEN, 40-45 inches
---
downpage
230120-news-donovan -(MAY EDIT FOR GDT)- John Donovan Sr. medical appeal denied. JULIE. 17 inches
PHOTO: file photo
--
downpage art
230120-news-waugh -- Gloucester resident Warren Waugh of Lyon-Waugh Auto Group of Peabody took out his credit card when money couldn't be wired to Jamaica to fly badly injured DJ Scottie Mac state side. Update on condition and money raised, ETHAN, xx inches
PHOTOS: to be related
-----
PAGE 2 -- JUMPS FOR PAGE ONE (115 inches)
Should, can move to obit:
280120-news-gate -- MBTA gate on Washington Street comes down again, ETHAN, xx inches
PHOTO: ONLY USE IF ALL COPS GET IN
filler, can move to obit:
230120-news-canewsbriefs -(4.0)-try to get new stuff in ; standing head, xx inches
PAGE 3 -- LOCAL (COLOR, 27 inches)
230120-news-plankton -- The warming of the waters off the East Coast has brought the loss of microscopic organisms that make up the base of the ocean’s food chain. Maine-based scientists who recently reported the results of a years-long, NASA-funded study about the subject say the increasing warmth and saltiness of the Gulf of Maine is causing a dramatic decrease in the production of phytoplankton. AP, xx inches
PHOTOS: 3 related
---
Page 4 -- OPINION
early PM file, EDITORIAL: 230120-opin-edit -(4.0)-cheers and jeers, 20 inches
CARTOON (can be dumped): 230120-opin-cartoon -- Ohman on eggs
COLUMN: 230120-opin-altenburger -(4.0)- I-4,C-2 and the 1623 birthright of an ocean-centric education, 38 inches
WEBTEASE: Find the vocational school proposal
PHOTOS: use the one marked "USE THIS ONE"
LETTERS: 230120-opin-mccarl -(4.0)-cost of going electric a challenge, 5 inches; 230120-opin-ring -(4.0)- Fighting election deniers, 15 inches
---
Page 5 -- OBITS/RECORD
Jump to p13, AND USE OBIT REFER on both pages
* USE standing head "Late Notice" for short obits sized 1 col over 2 cols, and place BELOW regular obits
ALMANAC, left rail: 230113-life-marine, LOTTERY, 230113-life-history -(4.0)-
almanac filler: 230113-life-worthy -(4.0)
---
PAGE 6 -- FULL-PAGE COLOR AD
--
PAGE 7 - FURTHER NOTICE
--
PAGE 8 -- LOCAL (COLOR, 60 inches)
280120-news-gilman -- City councilor to serve on Mass. Municipal Association, ETHAN, xx inches
PHOTO: MUGSHOT
230120-news-cops - standing head, STAFF, 40-45 inches
WEBTEASE: Go online for more of the log.
--
Pages 9, 10-- SPORTS (COLOR front)
---
Pages 11, 12--FEATURES
--
PAGE 13 — LOCAL (100 inches)
MUST: Bridge, WonderWord - make sure it is not on fold
Abby, Horoscope
230120-news-religion-briefs -(4.0)-- standing head, 100 inches.
WEBTEASE: Find list of services at gloucestertimes.com, (IF CUT)
---
Page 13, 14 -- CLASSIFIED
---
PAGE 15 -- COMICS
--
Page 16 -- BACK PAGE (COLOR, 75 inches for edit)
DO NOT USE PAGE LABEL UNDER WEATHER
230120-news-lookout -(4.0)-Volunteering helps not only community but your health, TRACY ARABIAN, 28 inches
PHOTO: TRACY ARABIAN sigpic snippet
230119-news-Trahan -(4.0)- A Washington DC-based watchdog group is calling out Rep. Lori Trahan for “reneging" on her pledge to support term limits for members of Congress by serving another term. The group has paid a billboard ads in the state criticizing Trahan. CHRISTIAN, 19 inches
PHOTO: related
------------