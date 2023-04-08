SATURDAY,  APRIL 8

DAY EDITOR: ANDREA, 2713, 617-763-9420

NIGHT EDITOR: JOEL

---

reader

230408-news-reads-(4.0)-The Gloucester Racial Justice Team is getting ready for a summer Gloucester Reads program during the city's 400+ anniversary. GAIL, 13 inches

--

lede

230408-news-solar-(4.0)- A coalition of environmental and business groups are calling on Gov. Maura Healey to dramatically expand the amount of solar power capacity in the state by 2030 to meet climate goals. CHRISTIAN, 

--

standalone centerpiece

230405-gt-pbi-feature-027.jpg

-- 

tertiary

230408-news-Marathon-Betting, 1st Ld-Writethru-(4.0)-Regulators deny request to allow betting on Boston Marathon, AP, 14 inches with PHOTO

---

downpage art

230408-news-hospitalpresident -(4.0)- From physical therapist to hospital president, PAUL L. 33 inches

PHOTOS: several related

-

downpage

230408-news-cruelty -- Almost 20 years after Massachusetts became the only state in the country that classified all animal cruelty cases as a felony, animal rights activists are supporting a bill to reverse that decision. SHNS, 20 inches

-------------------------------

PAGE A8 -- JUMPS FROM PAGE ONE

Fillers, can move anywhere:

230408-news-history -(4.0)- standing head, AP

230408-news-canewsbriefs -(4.0) - try to get new ones in

