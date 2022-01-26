To the editor: This letter is to Rabbi Cytron-Walker and Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.
I am a parishioner at the Annisquam Village Church. We are a small inter-denominational Christian church in New England. We watched, shaken in utter terror, as the daylong and evening hostage-taking continued.
We held you in prayer and in our hearts, and in every fiber of our bodies, as if you were friends in a local house of worship.
Rabbi Cytron-Walker, you are a model of compassion to us all. You took in and made tea for a person who appeared to be homeless. You have reached out to local Muslims and Christians in fellowship to show respect and in an attempt to avoid this very type of incident. You organized and listened hard to the trainings. You kept calm. With the power of the U.S. and local FBI and police outside, it was you, who saw a window of opportunity, invited the others to get out first, then you got yourself out last.
We are relieved you are all safe.
Nonetheless, we remain shaken. We cannot begin to imagine how you, the other hostages and the congregation are processing this.
We want you to know that we will continue to hold you in our hearts and prayers, as you begin your healing. We hold your hands virtually and tread with you on the journey to the time when all persons can hold hands and be safe together.
May God continue to bless you.
Jaye Whittier
Gloucester