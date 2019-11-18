BEVERLY — Radical Plastics has hit upon a way to create plastic that could be used to make trash bags, grocery bags, milk bottles and potato chip labels that won’t last for centuries, clogging up beaches, rivers and oceans.
The startup, which formed a year ago, is developing “a proprietary, patent-pending catalyst” that causes some of the most widely used plastics, called polyolefins, to break down into fine, waxy flakes in the environment.
The company’s initial application is to make a biodegradable black plastic mulch.
The company’s co-founders say some day their technology could be used to make straws or plastic bags, which have been the major concern of folks worried about these items’ impact on the environment.
About 125 cities and towns in Massachusetts have now moved to ban flimsy single-use plastic bags. A statewide plastic bag ban bill is moving ahead in the Legislature.
“Not (biodegradable) plastic straws, yet,” said Radical Plastics co-founder and CEO Kristin Taylor, a Winchester resident who grew up in West Newbury. “Theoretically it’s possible, but we are not there yet.”
Plastic mulch is a problem in that it does not break down in the field, and at the end of the growing season, farmers have to have it collected and incinerated. It’s more expensive to get rid of than it is to spread it, Taylor said.
However, the market for black plastic mulch is $4 billion a year, she said, so it represents an opportunity.
Radical Plastics is still validating its technology, studying chemical components that would allow for control of when plastics might start to break down. They would want a mulch film to stay intact for six months before it degrades. Packaging film might not start to break down for a couple of years.
There has been interest from investors.
In August, the company closed an $800,000 seed round of financing led by a Charleston, South Carolina, venture capital firm called Good Growth Capital, which also supports women-owned companies. There was also participation from local angel investors, such as Hub Angels Investment Group, Launch Pad Venture Group, Golden Seeds and other angle groups and individual investors.
“So, first of all, this project is very close to my heart,” said Radical Plastics co-founder Yelena Kann, of Marblehead, a polymer scientist who was born in Ukraine, studied polymer engineering in Moscow, and who holds a Ph.D in chemistry from the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom for the stabilization and degradation of plastics.
In the summer of 2017, Kann’s backyard garden became a proving ground for her work when she created some plastic film, put it in her garden, then collected it to see if it would break down. Some months later, she found that it had.
Today, Radical Plastics is now housed at the biotech and cleantech incubator space called North Shore InnoVentures at the Cummings Center. It’s here where the young company is getting invaluable expert help and support from industry mentors helping them start and grow their business, Taylor said.
In 2018, the company won the CleanTech Open National Competition, which is how they made a connection to North Shore InnoVentures.
On Sept. 25, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Radical Plastics had won $500,000 in the 76West Clean Energy Competition, which is meant to support clean energy businesses, take on climate change and grow the green economy in the Southern Tier of New York.
Last month, Radical Plastics was named as one of 50 companies to watch by Cleantech Group, a list that looks at early-stage companies seeking to impact the fight against climate change.
It’s all about the catalyst
The company does not intend to make plastic mulch, instead it has been developing a patented catalyst that is blended with conventional plastics before its molded or shaped, Taylor said.
“So it looks and feels and acts and processes and performs just like regular plastic,” Taylor said. “It’s a drop-in replacement for what’s out there now. It’s still fully recyclable because it is made from conventional plastic. But if it happens to leak into the environment, it would biodegrade, not exist in the environment for hundreds of years like current plastics.”
Radical Plastics has been focused on a family of plastics called polyolefins, which includes polyethylene and polypropylene. About 60% of plastic waste is made up of polyolefins, she said.
Its plan is to supply plastic resin pellets, which contain just 1% of its proprietary catalyst that causes the plastic to breakdown.
The way it works is Radical Plastics purchases the raw plastic resin pellets, and then has a compounder in Leominster blend their catalyst and other proprietary ingredients. These pellets are then sold to plastic processors who make the black plastic mulch, which is then sold to farmers through distributors.
The catalyst itself is a fine gray powder made up of iron, copper, manganese and other minerals and it’s a byproduct from the mining industry. It’s being sold as a soil conditioner.
Taylor said Kann wound up looking at the chemical makeup of this fine grain powder, and found it would be the perfect catalyst to cause plastic to degrade.
Both Taylor, who worked for ExxonMobil in packaging films, and Kann have been in the plastics industry for 25 years.
Kann spent the first part of her career trying to figure out how to make plastic more durable in the automotive and outdoor industries.
“We realized that, gosh, there’s so much plastic going into this world, and we’ve done such a good job at making it so stable,” Taylor said. “But, that stability and that persistence is what makes it really awful for the environment.”
The pair met at a bio-plastics company called Metabolix Inc. in Cambridge around the mid-2000s.
However, the challenge for this company was the material it had developed did not look and act like regular plastic and it was five times more expensive to make, Taylor said. Around 2013, Taylor left this company, but the pair stayed in touch.
A couple of years ago, Kann hit upon the catalyst when she came across a patent for the mineral byproduct.
“She read about this. She was so excited she got some of this fine mineral matter. She made some pellets and then she went and made some film. She laid this film outside in her backyard in her garden in Marblehead for about two and half months,” Taylor said.
At the end of the season, she pulled up the mulch, folded it up and put it in her cold basement. A few months later, she came back and found it had degraded into “fine waxy flakes,” Taylor said.
The material had turned into a biodegradable wax.
Kann came upon this discovery in late 2017 and filed a provisional patent in March 2018.
In June 2018, they joined the CleanTech Open accelerator program, competing against a variety of technologies, and they wound up winning the national competition.
“We are the center of attention,” Kann said, “because everyone is trying to solve the problem of plastic pollution.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.