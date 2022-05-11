JUNE 2022
June 1
Ipswich Museum open for walking tours, 54 Main St., Ipswich. For tickets, times and information, visit ipswichmuseum.org or call 978-356-2811.
June 1—12
Cape Ann Museum’s ‘Sculpting Self’ exhibition — Legendary Walker Hancock sculptures paired with the sculptures of 300 eighth graders at Cape Ann schools. Hancock was a Gloucester resident and great sculptor of the human figure. CAM is located at 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. For hours and admission info, visit: https://www.capeannmuseum.org/.
June 1-July 3
Judy Rottenberg Retrospective at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., in Gloucester. Vibrant, large-scale floral works done over 40 years bythis local summer resident and highly-respected gallery owner; show included in general admission. www.capeannmuseum.org
June 1—Sept. 4
Summer at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road (off Route 133) in Ipswich. Tours, picnic concerts, dance nights and more on seaside estate. Admission for nonmembers: Adult, $10; children 6 to14: $5; shildren 5 and younger, free. Free to members. Visit thetrustees.org.
June 1-Sept. 30
Summer at Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St, Salem. Events, tours and special exhibits. For hours, prices and full details, visit pem.org. Questions? Call 978-745-9500.
Sargent House Museum, 49 Middle St., Gloucester. General tours walking tours, Universalism Tour and special events at the 1782 home of Judith Sargent Murray, philosopher, writer and an early advocate of women’s equality in historic heart of Gloucester. For more information, visit sargenthouse.org.
June 1—Oct 31
Hammond Castle Museum, 80 Hesperus Ave. (Route 127), Gloucester, is open daily 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for self-guided, guided, and educational tours. This singular seaside castle was the magical home of eccentric, brilliant inventor John J. Hammond Jr. General admission $20 at the door. For information and tickets for all tours, details, visit hammondcastle.org. Questions? 978-283-2080 or email us at info@hammondcastle.org.
June 2
Patton Homestead’s Sunset Music Series final night, 5:30 p.m., on the beautiful Patton Homestead grounds, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton. Grab a blanket or a lawn chair and enjoy music, food, beer, and the sunset on the great lawn. Admission, free. Visit pattonhomestead.org.
June 2—Aug. 27
Cape Ann Museum’s guided walking tours — including Hopper Houses and Fitz Henry Lane, times vary, 27 Pleasant St, Gloucester. $10 members, $20 non-members, includes museum admission. Registration required at capeannmuseum.org.
June 2—Oct. 27
Thursday Night Candlelight Tours at Hammond Castle, 80 Hesperus Ave. (Route 127), Gloucester. A vestige of the early 20th century American Spiritualism Movement, in which John Hays Hammond Jr. and his wife Irene took an active role. If you’re curious about psychic phenomenon, this one’s for you. For details, tickets, visit hammondcastle.org. Questions? 978-283-2080 or email info@hammondcastle.org
June 3
Haunted Peabody Docuseries ‘The Catalyst’ premieres 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Peabody Black Box Theatre, 22 Foster St, Peabody, Cocktail and hors d’oeuvres hour, meet-and-greet the producers. Ages 18-plus. Tickets and information at https://www.ticketsmarter.com/venues/peabodys-black-box-theater. Questions? 978-548-5854
June 3-5
Salem Arts Festival — downtown Salem is filled with multiple venues offering painting, photography, sculpture, installation, dance, music, writing, film, new media, performance, theater, poetry, culinary, and more in the Old Town Hall. Outdoor/indoor stage performances, street fair. Free. For details, visit salemartsfestival.com.
June 3–26
Pulitzer Prize finalist “Gloria” opens at Gloucester Stage Company, 267 E. Main St, Gloucester. Ambitious twentysomethings seize the day at esteemed New York’ publishing house. Two-hour performances Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. Champagne Opening, June 5; Talk Backs on June 12 and 19. Tickets and details at gloucesterstage.com.
June 4
Free open house hours at Historic New England homes, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Gloucester’s decorative treasure by the sea, Beauport, the Sleeper-McCann House at 75 Eastern Point Blvd.; and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Essex’s home of American folk art, Cogswell’s Grant, 60 Spring St. Essex. Full details at HistoricNewEngland.org.
Armenian Spring Festival, noon to 6 p.m., Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, 1280 Boston Road, Haverhill. Cuisine, dinner, and authentic Armenian delicacies and kids activities. Dine-in and take-out. Handicapped parking and handicapped bathrooms, if needed. For information, visit www.hyepointearmenianchurch.org or call the church at 978-372-9227.
June 4—July 3
‘The Sanctuary of Nature’ art show at the Rockport Art Association and Museum, 12 Main St, Rockport, in the Hibbard and Maddow galleries (also online). For the full slate of summer 2022 events, visit www.rockportartassn.org.
June 4—Sept. 5
Cape Ann Artisans Spring Studio Tour, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., locations throughout Gloucester and Rockport. Oldest Open Studio Tour in the country features 15 juried artisan studios. View video, details and buy tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cape-ann-artisans-summer-mini-tour-tickets-251443312717?aff=erelpanelorg.
North Atlantic Ballet’s ‘Cinderella’ opens at The Cabot, 286 Cabot St., Beverly. Four weekend performances, Saturday and Sunday, noon and 5 p.m. Tickets start at $38.50. Dress up as a prince or princess! Take a chance on winning Cinderella’s slipper. For tickets, info and a complete lineup of summer events visit thecabot.org. Questions? Call 978- 927-3100.
June 5—Sept. 5
Magnolia Farmers Market, Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., 1 Lexington Ave, Gloucester. Farm-fresh local produce and products by local people. Direct from Marshall’s Farm Stand & Greenhouses, Saturn’s Garden LLC and Twin Birch Farm. Artisans and food entrepreneurs and fun for the whole family.
June 6—Aug. 22
Free Monday Noon Film Series, every Monday at noon, Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers Square. A 20- to 30-minute film and discussion. Donations appreciated to support the Danvers Historical Society’s missions. Bring your lunch. For film topics and questions, visit danvershistory.org, or call 978-777-1666.
June 8
Massachusetts’ Underground Railroad , 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Zoom presentation of the underground railroad in Ipswich, where the Meeting House Green neighborhood was a hotbed of anti-slavery sentiment, with town historian Gordon Harris. Register for your Zoom link at https://lexingtoncommunityed.org/class/slavery-abolition-and-the-underground-railroad-in-massachusetts/
June 10-11
Greenbelt’s Art in the Barn, Cox Reservation, 82 Eastern Ave., Essex. Work from region’s most talented artists supports Greenbelt. Iconic plein air painting location, live music, food truck. On Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit https://ecga.org/artinthebarn
June 10—12
Continuum Contemporary/Ballet, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Performance by New York City dance company of classically trained dancers with contemporary edge at outdoor theater. https://windhover.org/performances/. Questions? 978—546-3611.
July 10-15
“The Producers,” a Mel Brooks musical, at the Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport. A down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all “little old ladies”) out of millions of dollars. Only things goes awry. Tickets starting at $40. firehousearts.org, 978-462-7336.
June 11
Patton Family Archives Tour, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury Street, Hamilton. The life and legacy of one of America’s greatest military heroes, Gen. George Patton, on view. Tickets $15 for members of the Wenham Museum and $20 for nonmembers, includes admission to the museum’s main location at 132 Main St., Wenham. For more information, email info@wenhammuseum.org or call 978-468-2377, x113. Tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/guided-tours-of-the-patton-family-archives-tickets-161334360415
June 11-July 10
Rockport Chamber Music Festival, various dates, Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St. in Rockport. More than 100 musicians make celebratory return to the stage. Tickets and information at rockportmusic.org. Questions? Email info@rockportmusic.org or call 978-546-7391.
June 15-17
Misselwood Concours d’Elegance, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Misselwood Estate on the grounds of Endicott College, 407 Hale St, Beverly. The Atlantic Ocean serves as the perfect backdrop for around 100 elegant cars and motorcycles from all over the country. Featured will be ‘50s era Buicks, celebrity and movie cars, race cars, and the Ferrari Dino. Live music, art, food, premier sponsors, vendors. Tickets, free to $80, https://www.misselwood.com/concours-delegance/purchase-tickets. . Children 12 and younger free. Rain or shine
June 15—July 20
Wednesday Night Speaker Series – 7 p.m. every Wednesday at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers. Free, but donations appreciated to support Danvers Historical Society’s missions. For ongoing topics and questions visit danvershistory.org, or call 978-777-1666.
June 16—Sept. 15
Danvers’ Thursdays Music in the Square, noon to 1 p.m. Live acoustic open mic on the Jeremiah Page House porch, 11 Page St., Danvers. All talent welcome. Too hot or wet? Inside Tapley Hall, 13 Page St. Free, sonations appreciated to support Danvers Historical Society’s missions. Bring lunch! Questions? DanversHistory.Org; 978-777-1666; dhs@danvershistory.org.
June 18
Arts Fest Beverly, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Cabot Street in downtown Beverly. This free family-friendly event presented by Beverly Main Streets features over 125 artist booths, live entertainment, delicious local food, and a special activity zone for the kids. Rain or shine. Questions? rebecca@beverlymainstreets.org. Information, www.beverlymainstreets.org
Salem Flea Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Derby Square in Salem. Vintage treasure and first-class second-hand finds for browsing and buying. Free.
June 18-19
Rockport Dance Academy’s Spring Recital, 6 p.m., ‘Back to the Classics’ at Windhover Performing Arts Center 257R Granite St, Rockport. Saturday performance 6 p.m., Sunday performance, 10 a.m. Tickets $24 to $34, at windhover.org/performances/. Questions? 978—546-3611.
June 19
Juneteenth at Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St, Gloucester. Commemorating the 1865 ending of slavery. Learn about its connection to Cape Ann history. Music, dance, food. Quilt exhibition, tour historic White-Ellery House. Visit https://www.capeannmuseum.org/events/gloucester-juneteenth-festival/
Fathers Day at Appleton Farms, noon to 5 p.m., 219 County Road, Hamilton/Ipswich. Craft breweries on site, barbecue, live bluegrass.Member carload, $10; nonmember carload, $20. Tickets and info at https://thetrustees.org/event/72866/
June 19-Oct. 13
Salem Farmers’ Market, 3 to 7 p.m., every Thursday in Derby Square, Salem. Features produce and products from local farms. Free.
June 21
Mass and final prayers in the nine-day Novena to St. Peter, 7 p.m., Lester S. Wass American Legion Post 3, 8 Washington St. in Gloucester. Mass is followed by followed by procession of the statue of St. Peter from the Legion through the Fort neighborhood to the St. Peter’s Club, 23 Main St., the beginning of Gloucester’s Fiesta.
June 21-Sept. 13
Danvers Beer Gardens, every Tuesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m., 29 Ingersoll St., off Centre Street. Local brews, live blues, food. Admission $10, on-line at dhs@danvershistory.org or at the gate. Supports Danvers Historical Society’s mission. Questions? Danvershistory.org; 978-777-1666; dhs@danvershistory.org
June 22
Fiesta carnival, 5 p.m., St. Peter’s Square, intersection of Main, Rogers and Commercial streets, in Gloucester.
Barry Mooney in concert, 7 p.m., main altar-stage, St. Peter’s Square, intersection of Main, Rogers and Commercial streets, in Gloucester.
June 23
Patton Family Archives Tour, 10:30 a.m. to noon, Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury Street, Hamilton. The life and legacy of one of America’s greatest military heroes, General George Patton, on view. $15, members of the Wenham Museum, and $20 for nonmembers, includes general admission to the museum’s main location at 132 Main St., Wenham. For more information, email info@wenhammuseum.org or call 978-468-2377, x113. Tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/guided-tours-of-the-patton-family-archives-tickets-161334360415.
Fiesta 5K road race, 6:30 p.m., starting Stage Fort Park, 28 Hough Ave., and finishing St. Peter’s Square, downtown Gloucester. Co-sponsored by St. Peter’s Fiesta Committee and Cape Ann YMCA.
Wildfire in concert, 8 to11 p.m., main altar-stage, St. Peter’s Square, intersection of Main, Rogers and Commercial streets, in Gloucester.
June 23—26
North Shore Pride Weekend, downtown Salem and Salem Common. Pride is back to celebrate with local businesses, faith groups, and community organizations, includes North Shore Pride Parade and Festival For full details, visit northshorepride.org.
June 24
St. Peter’s Fiesta in Gloucester, 4:45 p.m., Greasy Pole contest and women’s seine boat races, Pavilion Beach off Western Avenue; 6:30 p.m., music before opening ceremonies, St. Peter’s Square; 7:30 p.m., formal opening ceremonies with procession of St. Peter’s statue from the St. Peter’s Club to the main altar, St. Peter’s Square; 8:30 to 11:30 p.m., musical entertainment, St. Peter’s Square.
June 24—26
Annie Hoffman Yoga Weekend Retreat, from June 24 at 5 p.m. to June 26 at 12:30 p.m., Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Daily meditation, guided walks, quarry swims, yoga, pranayama, in this bucolic setting. Tickets and details at https://windhover.org/performances/. Questions? 978-546-3611.
June 24—29
Regional Juried Art Show on view in Main Gallery, North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirates Lane, Gloucester. Free, details and gallery hours at nsarts.org.
June 24—July 3
Marblehead Little Theatre presents ‘Gypsy,’ the ultimate tale of an ambitious stage mother fighting for her daughters’ success while secretly yearning for her own. At Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St, Marblehead. Tickets start at $10,available at: MLTLive.org.
June 25
St. Peter’s Fiesta in Gloucester, 10 a.m., performance of Fiesta children’s book, “Nonna, What is St. Peter’s Fiesta?,” venue to be determined; 10 a.m., seine boat race with U.S. Coast Guard and the Gloucester Fire and Police departments, Pavilion Beach; noon to midnight, Fiesta Shows carnival, St. Peter’s Square; 3 p.m., children’s games, Beach Court; 4:45 p.m., seine boat races and Saturday Greasy Pole contest, Pavilion Beach; 8 to 11:30 p.m., musical entertainment featuring Franco Corso, St. Peter’s Square.
Arthur Wesley Dow’s Ipswich: A Walking Tour, 2 to 3 p.m., Ipswich Museum, 54 S. Main St., Ipswich. A guided guided walking tour with Stephanie Gaskins, president and Dow Curator of the Ipswich Museum. For tickets and information, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/arthur-wesley-dows-ipswich-a-walking-tour-tickets-315632333807?aff=erelexpmlt
Summer Solstice Cocktail Party, 5 to 8 p.m., Appleton Farms, 219 County Road, Ipswich. Cocktails and live music in the Carriage Barn and Stone Paddock. For ages 21-plus but special ticket for families with kids 4 to 20; 3 and younger free. For tickets and details, visit https://thetrustees.org/place/appleton-farms/.
June 25—26
Swampscott History Festival 2022 — Celebrating 170 Years (1852-2022) on the town common, Linscott Park, and on the waterfront. Historical craft demonstrations; walking and garden tours; performances by musicians, dancers, kids activities and more. Coincides with farmers market and incorporates and incorporates the typical events of Harborfest. Details at @swampscotthistoricalcommission on Facebook.
Vintage Bazaar New England at Kimball Farm, 791 E Broadway, Haverhill. June 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and June 26, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held on a beautiful 300-plus acre farm, over 140 curated vendors will feature antiques, vintage finds, architectural salvage, rusty junk, repurposed goodies and one-of-a-kind crafts. Live Music, food, demos, cow bingo. Early bird/weekend pass on Saturday, $15; $10 for each day; children under 16 free. Rain or shine.
June 25-Oct.15
Rockport Farmers’ Market, Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Harvey Park, corner of Broadway and Mt. Pleasant Street in Rockport. Locally-grown produce and farm products from farmers and vendors.
June 26
St. Peter’s Fiesta in Gloucester, 10 a.m., outdoor Mass of St. Peter, main altar, St. Peter’s Square; noon, procession with the state of St. Peter through the streets of Gloucester, following outdoor Mass; noon to midnight, Fiesta Shows carnival, St. Peter’s Square; 3 p.m., Blessing of the Fleet, Fishermen’s Memorial, Stacy Boulevard off Western Avenue; 3 p.m., concert, main altar-stage, St. Peter’s Square; 4:45 p.m., seine boat races and Sunday’s Greasy Pole contest, Pavilion Beach; 6:30 p.m., children’s pinata contest, Pascucci Court; 7:15 p.m., awards ceremonies, with trophies awarded to winners of the sports events, St. Peter’s Square; 8:30 p.m., live music on main altar-stage, St. Peter’s Square; 10:15 p.m., raffle drawings and closing procession with the statue of St. Peter before statue is returned to the St. Peter’s Club on Rogers Street.
‘The Queen of Nori dance performance, 6 to 9 p.m., Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257R Granite St., Rockport. Show “takes ballet into the 21st century by way of ‘Game of Thrones’,” exploring magic, parenthood, and power put to the ultimate test. Tickets, $24 to $34, https://windhover.org/performances/ Questions? 978—546-3611.
JULY
July 1-4
Marblehead’s Festival of Arts at Crocker Park, Marblehead. Artists and their art for show and sale. Festivals, fairs, brewfest and celebrations citywide. For details, visit wwwmarbleheadfestival.org.
July 1–Aug. 24
Newburyport’s Waterfront Park film/music series, 2 to 6 p.m. every Wednesday, 36 Merrimac St, Newburyport. Grab a blanket and join the free family-friendly fun. Details, https://business.newburyportchamber.org/events/details/waterfront-movies-music-2022-72428
Jul 1—Aug. 25
“Mr. Fullerton Between the Sheets” at Gloucester Stage, 267 E Main St, Gloucester. A 2-hour performance of a turn-of-the-century tale inspired by Edith Wharton’s love letters. Tickets and full details at gloucesterstage.com, 978-281-4433.
July 1—Sept. 2
Thursday Night Picnic Concerts at Castle Hill, 7 to 9 p.m., on the Great Lawn at Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 260 Argilla Road, (off Route 133) in Ipswich. Bring a blanket for a diverse series of concerts. Gates open at 5 p.m. for picnicking. Members, $25/car; nonmembers: $35/car. Tickets at gate or online at https://northshorekid.com/story/thursday-night-picnic-concerts-castle-hill.
July 2
Red, White and Blue Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., Tuck’s Point, 12 Tuck’s Point Road, Manchester-by-the-Sea. Presented by Manchester-Essex Rotary. $15 at the gate, and kids younger than 8 eat free. Salem celebrates the Fourth, 4 to 10 p.m., Derby Wharf at the Salem Maritime National Historic Site, 160 Derby St. Bring your beach blankets and folding chairs to enjoy the 42-piece Hillyer Festival Orchestra, then at 9 p.m, watch as fireworks light the night from Derby Wharf Light Station.
July 3
Gloucester Fishtown Horribles Parade, 6 p.m., downtown Gloucester. Catch this hilarious parade as it winds through downtown, or on the waterfront’s Stacy Boulevard, where the music is free, live and great for dancing. Followed at 9 p.m. with spectacular fireworks over the water.
Concert and fireworks, 7 to 9 p.m., Singing Beach, 119 Beach St. Manchester-by-the-Sea. No admission, fireworks start at 9 p.m. Gloucester fireworks, 9 p.m., over the Outer Harbor. Visible from Stacy Boulevard, Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue, and all along the waterfront.
July 3-4
Saugus’ Independence Day Block Parties, 9 a.m., Lynnhurst School, 10 Elm St. Free. For more information, visit: https://allevents.in/org/lynnhurst-3rd-and-4th-of-july-block-party/19307585. July 4
Manchester-by-Sea’s Fourth of July Parade steps off at 10 a.m. on Lincoln Street, ends at Coach Field Playground, 38 Norwood Ave. Danvers Fourth of July: 5K Fun Run race steps off at noon, city-wide parades, cruises and fun events all day, followed by waterfront fireworks at 9 p.m. Rockport’s Fourth of July celebration: Firemen’s Parade downtown starts at 6 p.m. with vintage and antique fire trucks, followed at 8 p.m. by a Rockport Legion Band concert on Back Beach, then, at 9 p.m., the huge Fourth of July Bonfire lights the night over Back Beach. July 5
Cape Ann Big Band concert, 6 to 8 p.m., Masconomo Park, 60 Beach St., Manchester-by-Sea. No admission. Bring blanket or seating, pack a picnic. For more information, visit https://www.manchester.ma.us/389/July-4th-Committee.
July 5— Aug.9
North Shore Concert Band’s free outdoor concert series, 7 to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays, Robert Hayes Bandshell at Salem Willows Park, 165 Fort Ave., Salem. Questions? https://www.salem.org/event/north-shore-concert-band-at-salem-willows-park/2022-07-05/
July 5-Aug. 30
Downtown Tuesdays in Ipswich, eight free outdoor concerts, 7:30 to 9 p.m. with live music and dancing on the Ipswich Riverwalk, downtown Ipswich.Questions? 978-375-0324, or email: kerrieb@ipswich-ma.gov.
July 7-Sept. 1
Castle Hill Picnic Concerts, 7 to 9 p.m., Thursdays, Castle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Pack a picnic to take in a live concert on the grounds. Gates open 5 p.m. Trustees members $25/car; nonmembers $35/car; tickets for sale at gate or online at https://northshorekid.com/story/thursday-night-picnic-concerts-castle-hill
July 8—Sept. 9
Gloucester Meetinghouse Foundation free Friday night concerts, 6 to 8 p.m., Meetinghouse Green, corner of Middle and Church Streets, downtown Gloucester. Some of Cape Ann and the North Shore’s best, beloved musicians, vocalists and bands perform outside (weather permitting). Bring a donation for local nonprofits and a chair to relax in, with food vendors.
July 9
Gloucester Garden Tour. Spend the afternoon exploring private hidden gardens in rural West Gloucester. Choose from one of four tour options. Learn all about them at generousgardeners.org. Full details and timed tickets are $30, advance purchase only at GenerousGardeners.org.
July 9—10
Ipswich Greek Festival, Saturday from 1 to 11 p.m., Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m., The Hellenic Center, 17 County Road, Ipswich. Bring your appetite for Greek food, culture and dancing.Questions? Call 978-356-4742.
July 10
North Atlantic Ballet, 2 to 3:30 p.m., Windhover Performing Arts Center 257R Granite St, Rockport. New England-based company creating original choreography. Tickets, $24-$34, and more information at: https://windhover.org/performances/. Questions? 978-546-3611.
Rockport’s Free Concert at the Bandstand, 7 p.m., Back Beach, 32 Beach St., Rockport. Live music for a fun family evening on the sea.
July 10-Aug. 28
Antonio F. Gentile Bandstand concert series, 7 p.m. on Sundays, Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., Gloucester. Pack a picnic for an evening of music by the sea. Free. Rain dates are the following Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Cape Ann Community Band will also perform Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. at the bandstand, with rain date of Aug. 26. Full details at DavidLBenjamin.com.
July 11—Aug. 5
Children’s Theater Workshops, weeks of July 11-15, July 18-22, July 25-29, and August 1-5, for children ages 7 to 12, Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St, Marblehead. Workshops culminate in a live showcase of a 10-minute play. Details and registration at https://www.mltlive.com/childrens-theatre/.
July 15
Service Day movie night, 8 p.m., Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton. Free family outdoor movie night sponsored by A.P. Gardner American Legion Post 194. Vintage military displays, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
July 16
Blackburn Challenge rowing race. Registration and check-in, 6 to 7 a.m., Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road in Gloucester. No formal start or times, no first-time racers (at least one veteran racer per boat required), finish Pavilion Beach, time verified. No formal awards. Tent with water, snacks. Park at finish line, 44 Commercial St. Fee $20/car and $35/car-trailer combo, $60 event fee covers all. Visit https://www.capeannrowingclub.com/race-information-blackburn-challenge.
Patton Homestead Service Day program, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Patton Homestead, 650 Asbury St., Hamilton. Rain or shine, with speakers including Helen Ayer Patton, General Patton’s granddaughter; Brigadier General John J. Driscoll, and state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester. Off-street parking. A $10 donation is appreciated. Questions? http://www.apgardnerposthamilton.org/military-day/
Salem Flea Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Derby Square, Salem. Mega market of treasures, plus craft shows in the heart of historic Salem. Free.
Gloucester Block Party, 5 to 10 p.m., Main Street in Gloucester. Al fresco dining, live entertainment, dancing in the streets, children’s activities, street performances and more. Two remaining dates this summer: Saturday, Aug. 13, and Friday Sept. 2.
July 19—23
Gloucester Stage Youth Company’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream,’ at Windhover Performing Arts Center 257R Granite St, Rockport. July 19 to 22 at 7:30 p.m., July 23 at 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. 90 minutes, ages 6+. Tickets at boxoffice@gloucesterstage.com.
July 29
Olde Ipswich Day, on the South Village Green in Ipswich. Sixty artisans and fine craftsmen showing and selling their work at this annual fair. Shop, eat, enjoy entertainment like they did in the “olde days.”
July 29–Aug. 21
Tony Award-nominated “Grand Horizons” at Gloucester Stage, 267 E. Main St. Gloucester. A Broadway comedic hit of marital malaise by Bess Wohl. Two hours with intermission, Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 3 p.m. Tickets at gloucesterstage.com
July 30
Annisquam Sea Fair, 10 a.m to 3 p.m., 36 Leonard St., Gloucester. Food, books, art, flowers, plants and T-shirts for sale in the Ship’s Gallery; kids’ games and white elephants in school yard, Waxworks in Village Hall. Free admission.
Beverly Main Streets Downtown Block Party, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.,Cabot Street, Beverly. Offerings of local breweries, food trucks and live music. Families welcome. Admission is a $5 suggested donation. Questions? rebecca@beverlymainstreets.org. Information www.beverlymainstreets.org
July 30—Aug. 7
Newburyport’s Yankee Homecoming — Outdoor city-wide festival of exciting events and memory-making things to do. Performers, artists’ exhibits, vendors and much more, including spectacular fireworks. For schedule, details and video, visit the events calendar at Newburyport.com.
AUGUST 2022
Aug 1-7
Salem Heritage Days — Celebrate the past and present with a full weeks of events, food, fun, and activities for all ages. Highlights include the Essex Street Fair, the Ice Cream Bowl, and the Car Show on Chestnut Street. Great live music concerts, firework, open house at the Peabody Essex Museum’s Phillips Library in Rowley and much more. Details and tickets at: at: https://www.salem.org/event/salem-heritage-days/2022-08-04/
Aug. 3-7
Rockport Jazz Festival at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St, Rockport. Incomparable jazz in all its colors, moods and vibes. Tickets and information at https://rockportmusic.org/rcmf2022/. Questions? Email info@rockportmusic.org or call 978-546-7391.
Beverly Homecoming — five fantastic days of seaside family fun events, from Lobsterfest to fireworks finale, at Lynch Park, 56 Ober St., Beverly. For more information, visit beverlyhomecoming.org.
Aug. 4
Castle Hill Picnic ‘40s Swing Concert and Dance Party, 6 to 9 p.m., on the great lawn ofCastle Hill on the Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich. Music by the 18-piece Beantown Swing Orchestra. For tickets and information, visit: https://happeningnext.com/event/castle-hill-picnic-concert-and-dance-party-2022-beantown-swing-orchestra-eid3a08i1rho1
Aug. 4-6
Gloucester Sidewalk Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, Main Street in downtown Gloucester. Annual tradition with vendors, street food, live music, children’s activities and entertainers working with merchants and restaurants on the street.
Aug. 5-15
“Once” at the Firehouse Center for the Arts, Market Square, Newburyport. In the streets of Dublin, an Irish musician and a Czech immigrant are drawn together by their shared love of music. Over the course of one fateful week, an unexpected friendship and collaboration quickly evolves into a powerful but complicated love story, underscored by emotionally charged music. Tickets starting at $40. firehousearts.org, 978-462-7336.
Aug. 6
Festival by the Sea, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Masconomo Park, 60 Beach St., Manchester-by-the-Sea. Free, all-day extravaganza celebrating locally grown art, artisans’ crafts, music and food. Over 150 vendors. Full details at https://business.capeannchamber.com/events/details/festival
Roaring Twenties Lawn Party — a retro picnic at Castle on the Hill at Ipswich’s magnificent Crane Estate, 290 Argilla Road. Celebrate vintage culture, with music, entertainment, lawn games, dancing in Gatsby attire. COVID-19 precautions in place. Gates open 1 p.m., party 3 to 8 p.m. Presented by Boston Swing Central and The Trustees of the Reservation Full details and tickets, $40, https://roaringtwentieslawnparty.org/.
Aug. 11
10th Annual Newburyport Car Show, 5 to 8 p.m., staged throughout downtown Newburyport, invite-only featuring over 250 vintage cars from the ‘50s, with live music, raffles, family movie. Bring a blanket and picnic next to the Merrimack River. Full details at https://business.newburyportchamber.org/events/details/cruisin-the-50s-car-show-2022-85715
Aug. 13
Artisan Summer Mini-Tour, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., throughout Gloucester and Rockport. Selected artisans open studios, oldest such tour in the country. Visit www.capeannartisans.com.
Gloucester Blues Festival, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Cressey’s Beach, Stage Fort Park, Hough Avenue in Gloucester. Bonanza of blues by world-class performers on the waterfront; beer garden, food and craft vendors. Gates open 9 a.m. Advance tickets by July 30, only at www.gloucesterbluesfestival.com.
Gloucester Block Party, 5 to 10 p.m., Main Street in historic downtown Gloucester. Al fresco dining, live entertainment, dancing in the streets, children activities, street performances and more. Also Friday, Sept. 2.
Rockport Illuminations Fireworks, 9 p.m., spectacular display of festive fireworks launched off Granite pier, and visible all over Rockport.
Aug. 13—Sept. 11
‘Summer Show’ of Art — Rockport Art Association & Museum, 12 Main St, Rockport. Hibbard & Maddocks Galleries, Online, with a sneak peak of the 2022 annual fall fundraising auction highlighting masters of the Cape Ann School. For the full slate of summer 2022 events, visit www.rockportartassn.org.
Aug. 19-21
Rockport Celtic Festival with WGBH’s Brian O’Donovan and harpist Maeve Gilchrist, co-directing new and familiar musicians, singers, dancers, at Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Tickets, $72, $66, $50, at https://rockportmusic.org/rcmf2022/. Questions? Email info@rockportmusic.org or call 978-546-7391.
Aug. 19—28
Marblehead Little Theatre presents “PARTY” – “Neil Simon meets ‘A Doll’s House,’ ‘ in this new comedy about an evening where the fates of three marriages are challenged. Written by local playwright Anne Marilyn Lucas. Tickets at MLTLive.org. Marblehead Little Theatre, 12 School St, Marblehead.
Aug. 20
Salem Flea Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Derby Square in Salem. All kinds of vintage treasure and first-class secondhand finds. Free.
Aug. 20—21
Gloucester Waterfront Festival at Stage Fort Park, 24 Hough Ave., off Route 127. Free admission, pay fee for parking at beach parking lot. Over 150 juried artisans, artists, authors, food vendors and musicians will display and sell their American-made works. Pets on leash welcome Hours 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Details, castleberryfairs.com/41st-annual-gloucester-waterfront-arts-and-craft-festival/
Aug. 26-Sept. 18
‘Paradise Blue’ at Gloucester Stage Company — Visit 1949 Detroit’s sultry, jazz-filled Paradise Club, in Dominique Morisseau’s Tony Award-nominated noir-inspired drama. Two hours with intermission, Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m., at 267 E. Main St. in Gloucester. Tickets and full details at gloucesterstage.com
SEPTEMBER 2022
Sept. 1-5
Gloucester Schooner Festival — Get up-close and personal with these beautiful ships in Gloucester Harbor. Presented by Maritime Gloucester, these five days are packed with races, parades and festivals celebrating the age of sail. For full details, visit https://www.maritimegloucester.org/schooner-festival
Sept. 2
Gloucester Block Party, 5 to 10 p.m., Main Street in historic downtown Gloucester. Al fresco dining, live entertainment, dancing in the streets, children activities, street performances and more. For more information, visit: http://www.gloucesterblockparty.com/.
Sept. 2-4
The 99th Feast of The Three Saints, 20 Common St., Lawrence. Food, music and faith, parade of statues of Saints Alfio, Filadelfo and Cirino. Details to be announced, threesaintsinc.org.
Sept. 10
Earth, Love, Veg, Unity Festival, starts at noon,Salem Willows, 164 State St., Salem. Learn all about it at: https://m.facebook.com/events/593984155208503/?privacy_mutation_token=eyJ0eXBlIjowLCJjcmVhdGlvbl90aW1lIjoxNjQyNTAyNjIzLCJjYWxsc2l0ZV9pZCI6MzU5MDM2MDAxOTY4NDMyfQ%3D%3D&acontext=%7B%22ref%22%3A
Sept. 16-25
Trails & Sails — Ten days of guided hikes, water excursions, tours of historic houses, history lectures, cultural and environmental demonstrations from Sept. 16 to 25. For full details, visit https://trailsandsails.org/about/
Sept. 17
Salem Flea Market, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Derby Square in Salem. Vintage treasures and first-class second-hand finds. Free.
Farm Days Weekend, noon kick-off for Trustees of the Reservations’ annual Farm Days weekend at Appleton Farm, Rout 1A, Hamilton. For all ages; barnyard learning, cornhole, sack races, egg toss, hay bale obstacle course, live music, and more. Members, $15; nonmembers, $20, per carload. Information at https://thetrustees.org/place/appleton-farms/
Sept. 24-25
T.S. Eliot Festival — Nobel Prize-winning poet T.S. Eliot’s youthful Gloucester summers (1890 and 1919) influenced his sea-infused works beyond measure. Tour his Eastern Point summer home and the Dry Salvages., plus theater, and poetry readings. For full details, visit www.tseliot.com or email tseliotfestival@gmail.com.
Salem’s Food Truck Festival — A two-day festival of fab food in Salem’s historic Washington Square, including some of the North Shore’s favorite food trucks dishing out fan favorites and dozens of the best of craft breweries’ brews. .