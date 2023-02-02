With the calendar flipping over from January to February, Cape Ann high school sports teams are starting to head down the stretch run when it comes to their conference and league schedules. With a second run through the biggest conference rivals on the horizon, championship races are starting to take shape.
There are multiple teams still alive in their respective conference and league title races with under four weeks to go in the regular season, but no team is in a better position than the Manchester Essex boys basketball team is in the Cape Ann League Baker Division.
With Tuesday’s win over North Reading in CAL crossover action the 13-1 Hornets are 11-0 in the CAL with four games remaining. Those four games are against CAL Baker teams in Rockport, Hamilton-Wenham, Ipswich and Amesbury. The team put together a 4-0 record against their four league rivals in the first meeting of the season, winning by an average margin of 25-points.
Georgetown is two games behind the Hornets in the league standings thanks to a pair of head-to-head wins from the league leaders. That means Manchester Essex needs two wins in those four games to capture the league title for the second season in a row.
The Hornets can clinch the title as early as Friday, February 10 with a win over Hamilton-Wenham.
Tight race in NEC Dunn boys hockey
The Gloucester boys hockey team is in the thick of a tight Northeastern Conference Dunn title race with a lot of hockey to be played within the NEC. At 4-1-1 in the NEC, Gloucester (7-4-1 overall) entered Wednesday night two points behind NEC leading Winthrop (5-0-1) with Masconomet (4-2) a point behind and Marblehead (3-2) and Danvers (3-4) lurking as well.
In a tight race, the conference’s top four teams all have a game against each other in the second half of the NEC schedule. In the first trip around the Dunn Division Gloucester went 2-1-1 with the lone loss coming to Marblehead. With a game remaining against each other, Gloucester and Winthrop control their own destiny in the conference race. But Masco and Marblehead are right there and all four teams appear to be capable of beating each other on any given night. It’s hard to imagine the NEC Dunn Division being decided before the final week of the regular season.
Gloucester boys battling with Saugus
It’s pretty much down to two teams in the NEC Lynch Division for boys basketball with Gloucester and Saugus jockeying for position. Saugus currently leads the conference with a 6-3 record with Gloucester at 6-4, one back in the loss column. The Fishermen and Sachems meet for the second time this season on Tuesday in Saugus (7 p.m.). Gloucester won the first meeting in a competitive game.
Gloucester has three NEC games remaining while Saugus has four, both teams have difficult NEC Dunn Division teams still remaining with Gloucester still to play Peabody and Marblehead and Saugus set to play Peabody and Salem.
Rockport hockey with important stretch coming up
Rockport is also right in the middle of a packed conference race. The Cape Ann League Baker Division only has four teams in hockey (Rockport, Pentucket, Amesbury and Hamilton-Wenham) and with three games remaining the Vikings are within striking distance.
Pentucket currently sits atop the standings at 3-2 in the league but has just one league game remaining while both Amesbury and Rockport sport 2-1 records in the Baker with three league games to go. The Vikings have an important stretch of games this weekend and into next week hosting Amesbury on Sunday and then Hamilton-Wenham on Wednesday at Talbot Rink. With wins in both of those games Rockport would clinch at least a share of the Baker Division crown.
ME girls in the mix but need some help
The Manchester Essex girls currently sit two games behind Georgetown in the CAL Baker standings. At 5-5, the Hornets have three league games remaining meaning they are still alive, but need help. Manchester Essex would need to sweep its final three CAL games against Hamilton-Wenham, Amesbury and Ipswich and would need Georgetown (6-3 in CAL) to lose two of their final four league games. The Hornets need serious help from some league rivals North Reading, Amesbury, Ipswich and Hamilton-Wenham to have a chance to win the league.