Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
At Rockport Library
ROCKPORT — Rockport Public Library, 17 School St., has a list of events happening this May, both in person and on Zoom. Questions? 987- 546-6934, or info@rockportlibrary.org.
Tuesdays, through May 16, 7 to 8:30 p.m., Climate Change With Massachusetts Audubon— Four-part series via Zoom. Registration a must at https://gpl.assabetinteractive.com/calendar/lifelong-learning-climate-change-conversations-with-mass-audubon/
Wednesday, May 4, 1 to 1:45 p.m., Play to Learn Virtual Playgroup— A hybrid playgroup for caregiver-and-child group, in person in the children’s room OR on Zoom. Please register at https://rockportlibrary.org/events/to receive a Zoom link and activity packet.
Wednesday, May 4, 5 to 6:30 p.m., Dungeons & Dragons Club — an adventure to other worlds and fantastic quests. Teen-led club meets in person in the Trustees Room. Bring a friend sorcerer, bards, rogue, ranger to join our campaign. Questions? Email Brian at: baudano@rockportlibrary.org.
Wednesday, May 4, from 7 to 8:15 p.m., New England Wildflowers — Join photographer Bill Gette on Zoom as he shares his encyclopedic knowledge, including medicinal values, gleaned from photographing over 300 species. Register for Zoom link at: https://rockportlibrary.org/events/