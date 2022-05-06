Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Light & Sound
To celebrate Wellspring's 40th year of supporting hundreds of families in crisis or need, the Cape Ann-based nonprofit is hosting Harbor Voices Public Art's founder Stephanie Benenson’s “Voices of Belonging: Immigration Stories in Light & Sound” at Harbor Cove, 44 Commercial St., with an opening party on May 6, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., and the show continuing the following day, May 7. A captivating, participatory immersive experience, the production was inspired by storytelling and powerful personal histories. Tickets for the opening night party are $100 online at: https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/weblink.aspx?name=E346006&id=4. On May 7, “Voices of Belonging” will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. free to the community. Timed tickets are encouraged at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wellsprings-40th-year-celebration-voices-of-belonging-tickets-298314906917. Walkups are welcome and will be accommodated.
Adventure Gala
Celebrate 95 years of schooner Adventure prevailing against wind, weather and all odds on Friday, May 6, with an evening of cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, dinner and dessert beginning at 5:30 p.m. at The Elks at Bass Rocks, 101 Atlantic Road in Gloucester. Raise your "sail" to bid at a live auction and support The Gloucester Adventure Inc. Tickets are $150 per person and your generosity helps fill Adventure's sail, and supports the community with educational programs and the preservation of cultural heritage. This will also be an opportunity to meet new Executive DirectorStuart Siegel. Please note: Unvaccinated? Feeling unwell? Please perform an at-home COVID-19 test less than 24 hours before attending. If positive, please stay home. For tickets, more information and sponsorship openings, visit https://events.readysetauction.com/schooneradventure/prevailinggalaauctior.
Empty Bowl Dinner
The Open Door's Empty Bowl TO GO 2.0 drive-through event will be held Saturday, May 7, from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester. For Pay-What-You-can tickets for the event visit foodpantry.org. For the Empty Bowl online auction, visit FOODPANTRY.org/empty-bowlbiddingowl.com/theopendoor. Each ticket-holder for the event will receive a hand-painted bowl, soup prepared by a local restaurant, bread, a cookie, and a bottle of water. Proceeds support The Open Door Summer Meals for Kids and Mobile Market programs. Also, please note: Second Glance, which supports the Open Door through sales of first-rate second-hand treasures, needs donations of vintage clothing, accessories, jewelry, home décor, kitchenware, art, furniture, linens, and knickknacks from the '50s, '60s, '70s, and '80s for its Seaside Vintage Market, June 22 to 25, at Second Glance, 2 Pond Road. Donation appointments can be made at FOODPANTRY.org/booknow. Same-day appointments are available.
May Day
All are welcome at Lanesville's fifth May Day Festival on Saturday, May 7, at 3:30 p.m. hosted by the Lanesville Community Center, 8 Vulcan St., Gloucester. Guest speaker Dr. Jon Kilpinen will discuss "cultural landscapes" — the relationship between people, their culture, and their environment. Explore how people adapt and how environment is changed by people. Learn from his investigation of the Finnish community in the Pacific Northwest. Q & A follows. At 5 p.m., enjoy a BYO potluck supper; Finnish summer soup will be served. Email questions to capeannfinns@gmail.com.