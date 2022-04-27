Listings may be sent to: Goings On, Gloucester Daily Times, 36 Whittemore St., Gloucester, MA 01930, or emailed to Joann Mackenzie at jomackenzie@gloucestertimes.com, at least two weeks prior to the event.
Earth Day
ESSEX — Greenbelt, Essex County’s Land Trust, is celebrating Earth Day. On Wednesday, April 27, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., there will be a GreenbeltGo App Walk and How-to at Cox Reservation, Essex, and on Saturday, April 30, 10 a.m. to noon, Greenbelt President Kate Bowditch leads a preview exploration of the 93-acre Kamon Farm, one of Greenbelt’s newest conservation areas that is soon to open to the public. For more information, go to ecga.org.
Holocaust Remembrance
SALEM — The Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies at Salem State University will host its annual Yom HaShoah remembrance ceremony via Zoom, on Wednesday, April 27, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Yom HaShoah honors and remembers victims and survivors of the Holocaust. The program will include live and pre-recorded remarks, reflections, poetry, and music. Recorded remarks will be delivered by Kim Driscoll, mayor of Salem and John D. Keenan, president, Salem State University. Rabbi David Meyer and Cantor Idan Irelander will lead and Professor Leo Spitzer will speak about the Holocaust in Romania, focusing on art produced at the Mikhailowka concentration camp. Supported by the Combined Jewish Philanthropies of Greater Boston, the Cummings Foundation, and the Temple Emanu-El Congregation. This ceremony is free and open to the public on Zoom. To register for your Zoom link, visit: http://tiny.cc/YomHaShoah2022.