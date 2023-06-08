Tower restoration
Severely wind-damaged last spring, the bell tower of Our Lady of Good Voyage Church needs restoration. Home to historic carillon bells, repairs have held up this rough winter, but permanent structural restoration is necessary. American Steeple of Salem will repair the tower and replace the roof, hopefully starting this year. Insurance will cover some cost, but at least $150,000 is needed to fully restore the tower. Donations can be made at ccgronlineolgv.churchgiving.com or mailed to Our Lady of Good Voyage Parish, 74 Pleasant St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Questions? Call 978-281-4820 or email frjim@ccgronline.com.
Hopper at CAM
The Cape Ann Museum announces the opening of “Edward Hopper & Cape Ann: Illuminating an American Landscape” in 2023 — the first exhibition dedicated to Hopper’s formative development on Cape Ann during the summer of 1923. Opening on Hopper’s birthday, July 22, "Edward Hopper and Cape Ann" runs through Oct. 16, and is presented in collaboration with the Whitney Museum of American Art. The exhibition features 65 works culled from the Whitney, the Brooklyn Museum, the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, National Gallery of Art, The Philadelphia Museum of Art and 23 other institutions and private lenders. Timed-entry tickets will be required for the Hopper show and go on sale at www.capeannmuseum.org on June 1. Admission, which includes both "Edward Hopper & Cape Ann" and general museum entry is adults $23; Cape Ann residents, seniors, and students, $18; and youth younger than 18 are free.
Art in the Barn
This Friday and Saturday, June 9 & 10, the Cox Reservation - 82 Eastern Ave, Essex - opens its barns for Greenbelt's 34th annual 'Art in the Barn' an art show and sale unlike any other, where you'll see the work of over 125 local artists—paintings, ceramics, sculpture, and more. All are for sale and all sales support Greenbelt’s mission to protect natural land and working farms across Essex County, due to the generosity of artists who donates 50% or more of proceeds. Admission is free and Friday's opening night party from 5–8:30 p.m. is open to the public, with music by The Vinegar Flies, Butter UR Biscuit food truck, and beer from True North Ales.
Dance at Windhover
On Friday, June 23, at 7 p.m., Rockport's Windhover Performing Arts Center, 257 Rear Granite St., presents the Olga Dunn Dance Company showcasing "Favorite Pieces and Excerpts" of its contemporary repertory. Highlighting solos and trios, the eclectic pieces are choreographed to music ranging from Bach to Billie Holliday to 60's songs. Olga Dunn herself will provide behind-the-scenes details about the work, and the hour long perforamance will end with a Q&A and a chance to meet the dancers. Tickets are $25 at www.windhover.org, or, if available, at the door. The performance will take place on the outdoor stage in the rear of the property. Questions? 978-546-3611
Willowdale Mansion Tour
On Monday, June 26, the Manchester Council on Aging is offering a trip to Willowdale Mansion in Topsfield for a unique guided tour. The 100-year-old Arts and Crafts style building has been beautifully restored. Learn how the building was remodeled during Palmer’s lifetime, and how its curators returned it to its former splendor. The second floor is not accessible to people with limited mobility. The van will start picking up seniors at 9:00 a.m. with a return around 12:00 p.m. The tour is free. For further information or to sign up, please call the C.O.A. Office at (978)526-7500.